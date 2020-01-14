Niger : Fifth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement and Request for Modification of Performance Criteria-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Niger

Author/Editor: International Monetary Fund. African Dept. Publication Date: January 14, 2020 Electronic Access: Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file Summary: Niger faces daunting development challenges, aggravated by terrorist incursions, climate change, and low uranium export prices. Presidential elections are due in late 2020. Reforms are advancing and economic activity is reasonably strong. Series: Country Report No. 20/7 English Publication Date: January 14, 2020 ISBN/ISSN: 9781513526270/1934-7685 Stock No: 1NEREA2020001 Price: $18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00) Format: Paper Pages: 65



