PARMACOTTO Scheduled to Attend the 2020 Winter Fancy Food Show

PARMACOTTO, the Gourmet Cold Cut & Meat Brand, 100% Made in Italy, Will Be Presenting at the Annual Winter 2020 Fancy Food Show Booth #2454

We are thrilled to be in attendance this year at the Winter Fancy Food Show and excited to connect with other innovative brands and members of the press that share our passion for specialty foods.” — Larry Saia, CEO and president of Parmacotto, LLC.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parmacotto , LLC is scheduled to attend The Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco, CA later this month. Parmacotto is a new player on the American food market with its products scheduled for release in US retailers later this year. Founded in 1978 in Parma, Italy, Parmacotto’s core business is in the production of cooked ham (prosciutto cotto) and its core value is in using top quality products that are 100% made in Italy, which is the focus of its product launch on the United States market.The Specialty Food Association’s 45th Winter Fancy Food Show will be held at the Moscone Center, January 19-21st, 2020. The Moscone Center is the largest specialty food and beverage trade show on the West Coast and will feature the latest in specialty food products. The most influential buyers from retail, foodservice, e-commerce and hospitality will be on hand to taste trends and do business. “Since its launch in 2019, Parmacotto’s products have been very well received by the US market. We can already tell that the Parmacotto brand resonates with customers looking for authenticity, quality and premium clean- Label products,” said Alessandro Sita’.“We are thrilled to be in attendance this year at the Winter Fancy Food Show and excited to connect with other innovative brands and members of the press that share our passion for specialty foods.” - Larry Saia, CEO and president of Parmacotto, LLC.“We will have the chance to introduce our products to the most important buyers, explaining to them the special care we dedicate to raw materials selection and to production technology. We want to carry on our communication strategy by investing in online and offline assets. On one hand we will design a new social media strategy, on the other we will invest in in-store activities in order to make our customers aware about our products’ value proposition" states Andrea Schivazappa, CEO of Parmacotto, Spa.About Parmacotto S.p.a. Parmacotto is an Italian producer of fine meats based in the Parma area of Italy. We are recognised globally for all types of Salumi: from the many types of Prosciutto and Salami to sensible options on The Zero Line. As of 2020, we are now in America and pleased to bring the same high quality specialty foods many enjoy in Italy, to the United States! For more information please visit our website at www.parmacottoUSA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.