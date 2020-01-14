RentalCover.com launches Bushfire Appeal to support relief and recovery effort in Australia

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RentalCover.com , the world’s number one rental car insurance provider, has today launched a global Bushfire Appeal to support the communities in Australia recently devastated by the country’s worst bushfires on record.



As part of the appeal, RentalCover.com is aiming to raise $100,000 and to reach their goal, they’ll donate 20% of each policy sold to the Red Cross.

RentalCover.com spokesperson, Ben Preston, said that many of the company’s Australian team had been impacted by the recent bushfires. “The massive destruction of property and the devastating loss of human & animal life caused by these fires are impossible to ignore. Our rental car insurance is sold to 100,000 Australians per year and a similar number of international visitors to Australia: the impact of these fires has been felt by our customers all over the world, and our growing Australian team based in Sydney.”

“Australia now needs our help and we are proud to support the rebuilding process and help the many communities affected get back on their feet.”

The donation pledge applies to any trip in any country at any time. RentalCover.com customers can buy as many policies as they wish and can change the dates at any time. Customers can take advantage of this discount and support the Bushfire Appeal at https://www.rentalcover.com/bushfires .

About RentalCover.com

RentalCover.com is the world’s number one provider of rental car insurance and gives full bumper-to-bumper protection with $0 deductible for any rental car worldwide. RentalCover.com gives consumers more comprehensive insurance with no exclusions at half the price of what the rental desk offers. RentalCover.com’s mission is to bring transparency and better coverage to the rental car industry.

