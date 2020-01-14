F.W. Ward Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F.W. Ward is the latest customer to join iTrade in building the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, iTrade is offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“Supporting locally grown since 1908, we at F.W. Ward have believed in providing quality produce with integrity and reliability. Tracing our products back to our growers across North America allows us to deliver on these values while complying with new buyer requirements. With iTrade’s traceability tools, we will continue to ensure consistent food safety and quality,” comments Sandra Lafleur, Sales Director at F.W. Ward.

iTracefresh not only protects brands from food safety events and enables critical downstream supply chain visibility, but it also helps grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a global industry buyer showed that growers adopting iTrade traceability’s suite increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“In today’s world, knowing where our food comes from should be standard practice,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “From small, family farms to large, enterprise operations, we want to empower everyone to adopt traceability practices. We are thrilled to have F.W. Ward join us in this effort to create the world’s safest food supply chain.”

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its iTraceFresh Label PTI case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

About iTradeNetwork, Inc.

iTradeNetwork, Inc. is the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions to the retail, hospitality and foodservice industries. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and our industries’ most extensive trading partner network, ITN’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, ITN’s growing customer list includes over 6,000 global companies. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com

