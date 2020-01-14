There were 689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,797 in the last 365 days.

Peru : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for Peru

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

January 14, 2020

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Peru’s economic performance continues to be strong, but external and domestic headwinds, including the fallout from Lava Jato corruption investigations, have reduced growth momentum and raised concerns about long-term growth prospects. Policy responses have been appropriate, but further reforms have been delayed by a political stalemate between the executive and legislative powers. After President Vizcarra dissolved Congress in September 2019, new parliamentary elections will be held in January 2020.

Country Report No. 20/3

English

January 13, 2020

9781513526119/1934-7685

1PEREA2020001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

76

