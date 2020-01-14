Peru : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; Staff Statement and Statement by the Executive Director for Peru

Author/Editor:

Peru’s economic performance continues to be strong, but external and domestic headwinds, including the fallout from Lava Jato corruption investigations, have reduced growth momentum and raised concerns about long-term growth prospects. Policy responses have been appropriate, but further reforms have been delayed by a political stalemate between the executive and legislative powers. After President Vizcarra dissolved Congress in September 2019, new parliamentary elections will be held in January 2020.