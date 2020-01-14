The global machine vision camera market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period

Global Machine Vision Camera Market: About this market This machine vision camera market analysis considers sales from both industrial and non-industrial end-users. Our study also finds the sales of machine vision camera in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2019, the industrial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as inspections and guiding robotic operations will play a significant role in the industrial segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global machine vision camera market report looks at factors such as demand in non-industrial sectors, adoption of machine vision systems for medical and life science research, and increased demand for vision-guided industrial robots in APAC. However, high cost of implementation, technical issues in deploying machine vision cameras, and low frequency of repurchase may hamper the growth of the machine vision camera industry over the forecast period.



Global Machine Vision Camera Market: Overview

Increased demand from non-industrial sectors.

The demand for machine vision cameras is increasing in various non-industrial sectors, such as defense surveillance systems, forensic, robotic surgery, intelligent traffic systems, border security, and health monitoring, as these cameras provide quality inspection images that help reduce process errors such as improper filling, defective product in the production line, and packaging errors. Machine vision cameras are used to monitor processes such as fruit picking and removing vegetable roots from the farmland. Fruits and vegetables are then inspected for quality during the quality control stage using machine vision systems. The installation of machine vision systems in supermarkets and hypermarkets helps in identifying offenders. This demand from non-industrial sectors will lead to the expansion of the global machine vision camera market at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period.

Technical advances

Vendors readily adopt technological advances in machine vision cameras to cater to the growing demand of consumers for products with features such as miniaturization of cameras and processors, embedded technologies, and application-specific vision cameras. Further, deep learning, artificial intelligence and cognitive systems are also being applied to machine vision systems. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global machine vision camera market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading machine vision camera manufacturers, that include Basler AG, Baumer Holding AG, Cognex Corp., FLIR Systems Inc., Hitachi Ltd., National Instruments Corp., OMRON Corp., Sony Corp., Teledyne Technologies Inc., and TKH Group NV.

Also, the machine vision camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

