Homeland Security & Public Safety Market Forecast & Trends Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market [$B] – 2018, 2024The Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2020-2024: 8-Volume Mega-Report contains a thorough analysis of 16 vertical security markets, 24 security technology markets, 5 regional security markets and 43 national markets, detailing 630 relevant sub-market aspects in total.

According to the Global Homeland Security & Public Safety Market 2020-2024 report, the market is expected to grow from $431 Billion in 2018 to $606 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.8%.





This 2,115-page market report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global homeland security & public safety market available today and is considered the industry’s gold standard for Homeland Security & Public Safety market research reports. The objective of this mega-report is to provide today’s strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.





18 years have passed since 9/11, and the global Public Safety & Homeland Security market, technologies and industry are forecast to go through major shifts. New and maturing technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data & data analysis, smart sensors, AI-based cybersecurity, 5G, TETRA & LTE emergency communication and AI based video analytics, will create new market segments and fresh business opportunities.



