Hub Group Names American Red Cross as Its Newest Cause Container Charity

Since 2014 Hub Group has donated more than $250,000 to Cause Container charities

/EIN News/ -- OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, has added the American Red Cross to its Cause Container charity campaign. Since starting the program in 2014, Hub Group has donated more than $250,000 to its Cause Container charities, and employees have generously volunteered their own time and money at multiple cause-related events.



The Cause Container campaign is unique in the industry as Hub Group custom paints several of its 53-foot intermodal containers to serve as mobile billboards for the organizations. The campaign also engages the public via social media to multiply Hub Group’s donation: For every unique Cause Container photo publicly posted on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn with the #CauseContainer hashtag, Hub Group donates $100 to the corresponding charity.

Chairman and CEO David Yeager shared how charitable involvement is a pillar of Hub Group’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. “At Hub Group, we take social responsibility seriously. The Cause Container program leverages the scale of our network across North America, raising awareness and funds for these great causes,” he said. “The American Red Cross is highly regarded for its emergency response, support for U.S. military and their families, and disaster preparedness, and we’re proud to support the important work of this organization.”

“The Red Cross is honored to be selected for Hub Group’s Cause Container program,” said American Red Cross President and CEO Gail McGovern. “We’re thrilled to work with Hub Group and to promote our organization along the roads and rail lines of North America.”

Hub Group’s Cause Container program supports four additional non-profit organizations:

Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago , one of the top children’s hospitals in the U.S.

, one of the top children’s hospitals in the U.S. Bright Pink , which educates about breast and ovarian cancer prevention and early detection

, which educates about breast and ovarian cancer prevention and early detection Fisher House Foundation , which provides free housing to families of active military and veterans as they receive care in local Veterans Administration hospitals

, which provides free housing to families of active military and veterans as they receive care in local Veterans Administration hospitals National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks

The Cause Container program is just one part of Hub Group’s corporate social responsibility efforts, a key tenet of which is to lead the transportation industry in sustainability. Hub Group’s green containers serve as a constant symbol of its commitment to environmentally sustainable practices, and the company has been recognized for these efforts with the EPA’s SmartWay Excellence Award seven times.

To learn more about Hub Group’s #CauseContainer campaign, visit www.causecontainer.com .

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with over $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group’s organization of more than 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit www.hubgroup.com.

Download a photo of the Red Cross Cause Container.

Hub Group contact: Sue Garrison, sgarrison@hubgroup.com, 630-437-6089



