Advancements in Automotive Electronics, 2019 - Key Technologies Impacting Vehicular Communication; Powertrain & Chassis; Automotive Sensors, Safety, Body Electronics, Entertainment & Connectivity
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advancements in Automotive Electronics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This technology and innovation report focuses on capturing emerging technologies enabling the development of advanced automotive electronics solutions in the automotive industry. Technologies profiled in the report include technologies enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), automotive body electronics, automotive entertainment and connectivity, automotive powertrain and chassis, and automotive safety technologies.
Key questions addressed in the research service:
- What are the various types of advanced automotive technologies available in the automotive electronics industry?
- What are the benefits and applications of the technologies in the automotive electronics arena?
- What are the key innovations and the list of innovators impacting technology development?
- What are the emerging technologies which will impact automotive safety and connected living?
- What is the technology/application pipeline for automotive electronics systems?
- What are the future growth opportunities?
Advances in sensor technology that enhance navigation and object detection, advanced braking systems, image processing algorithms, and machine vision have created opportunities for automotive manufacturers to explore a wide range of automotive electronics solutions. Miniaturization of electronic components, product convergence, and smart device adoption facilitate developments in the advanced driver assistance and electric vehicle (EV) industries.
In the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), vehicle connectivity is considered to be crucial. In addition to apps that speak to each other, future connected vehicles can communicate with the surrounding environment, resulting in different forms of business opportunities with the data collected. Radar, vision, and LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system technologies can be expected to have a high impact in making vehicles fully autonomous with enhanced safety features. Advancements in electronic control units (ECUs), powertrains can be expected to be pivotal in the adoption of EVs.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Research Methodology Explained
- Autonomous Vehicles and Electric Vehicles encourage Advancement in Electronics
- Automotive Sensors lead technology development
Automotive Electronics - Market Segmentation
- Automotive Electronics Sector - A Sneak Preview
- Automotive Electronics - Segmentation
- Market Drivers: Growing Trend Toward the Utilization of Electronics for Autonomous and Electric Vehicles
- Benefits of Automotive Electronics Encouraging vehicular Development
- Market Challenges: Cost, Misuse of Technology, and Research Funding are Considered to be the Primary Factors
- Data Security and EMC Hindering Adoption
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Sensors
- Future is Toward Automation and Driver Assistance System
- Vision-based Systems with Advanced Sensors Ensure Drivers Safety
- Image Acquisition Systems and RADAR Solutions Enabling Blind Spot Detection
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Vehicular Communication
- In-car networking Protocols
- Li-Fi, 5G Role in Connected Cars
- Key Participants in the Vehicle-to-everything Market
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Safety
- Automotive Safety Systems Market - An Overview
- HUD - Real-time Projection of Surrounding Enhancing Driver Safety
- Key Automotive HUD Applicants
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Body Electronics
- Automotive Body Electronics Market - An Overview
- System On Chips Enabling
Key Technologies Impacting Automotive Electronics - Automotive Entertainment and Connectivity
- Automotive Entertainment and Connectivity Market
- Innovations in Automotive Infotainment
Key Technologies impacting Automotive Electronics - Powertrain and Chassis
- Automotive Powertrain and Chassis Market
- Shift Toward Electric Powertrain and Electric Axle for Improved Fuel-Efficiency
Growth Opportunities and Strategic Perspectives
- Key Growth Opportunities - Strategies to Gain Prominence in the Automotive Electronics Market
- Sensors to Play a Vital Role in the Advancement of Automotive Safety Technologies
- Connected Cars Will Create New Business Opportunities for Automotive Industry Participants
Industry Contacts
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v1ij2q
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.