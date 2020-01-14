Global Bronchoscopy Market Forecasts to 2024: Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies' Growing Healthcare Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bronchoscopy Market by Product Bronchoscopes (Flexible, Rigid, EBUS), Imaging Systems (Monitor, Camera), Accessories, Working Channel Diameter (2.8, 2.2, 3.0), Usability (Reusable, Disposable), & End Users (Hospital, ACSs/Clinic) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bronchoscopy market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 2 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

Report Scope



This report analyzes the bronchoscopy market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, application, working channel diameter, usability, patient age, end-user, and region.

The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The key factors driving the growth of this market include the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, growing hospital investments in bronchoscopy facilities, and technological advancements in bronchoscopy. However, the dearth of trained physicians and pulmonologists is the major challenge for the growth of this market.

Prominent players in the global bronchoscopy market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), KARL STORZ (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), Boston Scientific (US), Ethicon (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), and HOYA Corporation (Japan).

By application, the bronchial treatment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024).



On the basis of application, the market is segmented into bronchial treatment and bronchial diagnosis. The bronchial treatment segment commanded the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising prevalence of target diseases, which will drive the demand for bronchoscopy equipment in therapeutic procedures.



By end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2019-2024).



On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers/clinics. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the bronchoscopy market in 2018. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high patient preference for hospital-based treatment & procedures, availability of skilled healthcare professionals, technologically advanced facilities, and favorable reimbursement scenario.



The Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2019-2024).



The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the presence of a well-developed healthcare system in Japan and the large patient populations and healthcare infrastructure improvements in China and India and the high prevalence of cancer in Australia are driving the growth of the bronchoscopy market in the Asia Pacific.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 North America: Bronchoscopy Market, By Product (2018)

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of the Bronchoscopy Market



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Industry Trends

5.1.1 Market Consolidation

5.1.2 High Cost of Repair and Reprocessing of Reusable Bronchoscopes

5.1.3 Growth in Robotic Bronchoscopy

5.2 Regulatory Assessment

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.1.1 Introduction

5.2.1.1.2 Class II Medical Devices

5.2.1.1.3 US: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.1.1.4 Stringent FDA Regulations Governing Product Approvals

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.2.1 Introduction

5.2.1.2.2 Canada: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.1.2.3 Health Canada Classification

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Introduction

5.2.2.2 European Medical Device Classification

5.2.2.3 Europe: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.2.4 Possible Increase in Stringency in the European Regulatory Process

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.3.1 Japan

5.2.3.1.1 Introduction

5.2.3.1.2 PDMA Device Classification

5.2.3.1.3 Japan: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.2.1 Introduction

5.2.3.2.2 CFDA Device Classification

5.2.3.2.3 China: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.3.1 Introduction

5.2.3.3.2 Indian Medical Devices Classification

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.4.1 Introduction

5.2.3.4.2 TGA Device Classification

5.2.3.4.3 Australia: Regulatory Approval Timeline Assessment

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Mexico



6 Market Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Market Dynamics

6.2.1 Drivers

6.2.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

6.2.1.2 Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgery

6.2.1.3 Growing Hospital Investments in Bronchoscopy Facilities

6.2.1.4 Technological Advancements

6.2.2 Opportunities

6.2.2.1 Growing Healthcare Markets in Emerging Economies

6.2.3 Challenges

6.2.3.1 Dearth of Trained Physicians and Pulmonologists

6.2.4 Burning Issues

6.2.4.1 Product Recalls



7 Bronchoscopy Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bronchoscopes

7.2.1 Flexible Bronchoscopes

7.2.1.1 Flexible Bronchoscopes are the Most Widely Adopted Bronchoscopes

7.2.2 Rigid Bronchoscopes

7.2.2.1 Complications Associated With Rigid Bronchoscopy to Limit Its Adoption

7.2.3 Ebus Bronchoscopes

7.2.3.1 Ebus Bronchoscopes to Register Steady Growth During the Forecast Period

7.3 Imaging Systems

7.3.1 Video Processors

7.3.1.1 Video Processors to Register the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period

7.3.2 Light Sources

7.3.2.1 Light Sources are Essential Components of Bronchoscopy Visualization Systems

7.3.3 Camera Heads

7.3.3.1 Technological Advancements Will Support the Growth of This Market Segment

7.3.3.2 Single-Chip Cameras

7.3.3.3 3-Chip Cameras

7.3.3.4 HD Cameras

7.3.3.5 3D Cameras

7.3.3.6 4K Camera Heads

7.3.4 Wireless Displays & Monitors

7.3.4.1 Wireless Displays & Monitors are Essential in Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures

7.3.5 Other Components

7.4 Accessories

7.4.1 Cytology Brushes

7.4.1.1 Cytology Brushes are Used to Collect Cell Samples From the Bronchus

7.4.2 Transbronchial Aspiration Needles

7.4.2.1 Transbronchial Aspiration Needles are Projected to Witness the Highest Growth in the Forecast Period

7.4.3 Biopsy Forceps

7.4.3.1 Biopsy Forceps Aid in Diagnosing Malignant and Nonmalignant Disorders

7.4.4 Biopsy Valves

7.4.4.1 Biopsy Valves are Majorly Designed for Single-Use, Which Eliminates the Need for Manual Cleaning and Reprocessing

7.4.5 Cleaning Brushes

7.4.5.1 Stringent Regulations for Cleaning Bronchoscopes is Driving the Market for Cleaning Brushes

7.4.6 Mouthpieces

7.4.6.1 Growing Number of Bronchoscopy Procedures Performed Will Support the Adoption of This Product Segment

7.4.7 Other Accessories

7.5 Other Bronchoscopy Equipment



8 Bronchoscopy Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Bronchial Treatment

8.2.1 Bronchial Treatment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market, By Application

8.3 Bronchial Diagnosis

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Diagnostic Procedures Will Drive Market Growth



9 Bronchoscopy Market, By Usability

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Reusable Bronchoscopes

9.2.1 Reusable Bronchoscopes Account for the Largest Share of the Market

9.3 Disposable Bronchoscopes

9.3.1 Disposable Bronchoscopes Will Grow at the Highest Rate During the Forecast Period



10 Bronchoscopy Market, By Patient Age

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Adult Patients

10.2.1 High Prevalence of Chronic Respiratory Diseases in Adult Patients - Major Factor Driving Market Growth

10.3 Pediatric Patients/Neonates

10.3.1 Improving Healthcare Infrastructure in Developing Countries Will Support the Growth of This Segment



11 Bronchoscopy Market, By Working Channel Diameter

11.1 Introduction

11.2 2.8 mm

11.2.1 2.8 mm Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

11.3 2.2 mm

11.3.1 These Bronchoscopes are Mainly Used in Pediatric Patients

11.4 3.0 mm

11.4.1 Possibility of Patient Discomfort Associated With 3.0 mm-Diameters May Limit the Growth of This Segment

11.5 Other Working Channel Diameters



12 Bronchoscopy Market, By End User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Hospitals

12.2.1 in 2018, the Hospitals Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share

12.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers/Clinics

12.3.1 Growing Number of Ascs is Expected to Increase the Demand for Bronchoscopy Equipment



13 Bronchoscopy Market, By Region

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia-Pacific

13.5 Rest of the World



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market) (2018)

14.3.1 Visionary Leaders

14.3.2 Innovators

14.3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

14.3.4 Emerging Companies

14.4 Competitive Scenario

14.4.1 Key Developments in the Endoscopy Market

14.4.2 Key Product Launches

14.4.3 Key Acquisitions

14.4.4 Key Expansions



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Olympus Corporation

15.2 Karl Storz

15.3 Ambu A/S

15.4 Boston Scientific

15.5 Ethicon

15.6 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

15.7 Medtronic

15.8 Hoya Corporation

15.9 Richard Wolf GmbH

15.10 Cook Medical

15.11 Conmed Corporation

15.12 Roper Technologies

15.13 Teleflex Incorporated

15.14 Lymol Medical

15.15 Laborie Medical Technologies

15.16 Other Companies

15.16.1 EFER Endoscopy

15.16.2 EMOS Technology GmbH

15.16.3 VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

15.16.4 Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co. Ltd.

15.16.5 Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhg7pk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

