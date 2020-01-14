Sigma Imaging USA 2020 Lineup to Highlight fp Digital Camera, New Full-Frame Mirrorless Zoom Lenses

Attendees will experience the groundbreaking Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, the all-new mirrorless zoom lens duo available in native L-mount and Sony E-mount, and much more in Nashville from January 19-21 at Imaging USA

(GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2020 -- Sigma Corporation of America , a leading camera, photography lens, cine lens, flash and accessories manufacturer, will have its complete product lineup on display at the 2020 Imaging USA Expo, hosted by Professional Photographers of America (PPA) at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN from January 19-21, 2020. The longest-running conference and expo for working photographers, Imaging USA attendees will be able to experience Sigma's latest imaging innovations, including the Sigma fp , the world's smallest and lightest mirrorless full-frame digital camera, and the all-new full-frame mirrorless zoom duo: the 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art , at booth #327.



Sigma Product Highlights at Imaging USA 2020 :

The Full-Frame Mirrorless Zoom Duo:

With the critically acclaimed Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art and the following release of the all-new 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art, creatives are afforded the uncompromising quality and performance Sigma Art lenses are known for in native Sony E-mount and L-mount.

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art - An all-new design for full-frame mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art is the ultimate large-diameter, wide-angle zoom lens. The all-new optical formula is well suited for landscape photography and storytelling environmental portraits thanks to its incredibly wide field of view, uniform rendering performance and outstanding edge-to-edge resolution. These features also make it the definitive lens for astrophotography; it is perfect for capturing the weak light emitted by the stars at night. This new-generation zoom lens features three aspherical lenses, including a large-diameter aspherical lens at the foremost surface, used to effectively minimize flare and other distortions thereby achieving mind-blowing resolution. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/14-24mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a .



Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 DG DN Art - The second newly-designed Art zoom lens from Sigma is a large-aperture standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless camera systems and is available in Sony E-mount and L-mount. A completely new optical formula developed specifically for mirrorless camera systems, the Sigma 24-70mm F2.8 Art features an 11-blade rounded diaphragm while six sheets of "F" low dispersion (FLD) glass and two sheets of special low dispersion (SLD) glass are employed to prevent aberrations such as axial chromatic aberration or sagittal coma aberrations. The end result is uniformity and superior optical performance from the center to the periphery throughout the zoom range. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/24-70mm-f2-8-dg-dn-a .

Sigma fp - The Smallest and Lightest Full-Frame Mirrorless Digital Camera:

With dimensions of 112.6 x 69.9 x 45.3mm and body weight of 370g, the all-new Sigma fp is the world’s smallest and lightest full-frame mirror less digital camera; it is equipped with a 24.6 megapixel Bayer full-frame sensor. Suitable for everyday use by photographers of all skill levels, from novices to the most discerning professionals, the Sigma fp produces images that are of the highest quality, capable of supporting both serious still and cine shooting. Purpose-built with durability in mind, its dust and splash-proof body make it ideal for long hours in various shooting environments while the absence of a mechanical shutter removes the potential for noise and shutter shock while increasing reliability. The Sigma fp is capable of full-fledged video production, supporting 12-bit CinemaDNG external recording for RAW video data and 4K UHD/24fps recording. Alternating between still and cine shooting modes is possible with a simple flip of a switch. The Sigma fp uses the L-mount, characterized by a short flange focal length, large diameter, and superior durability. More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/sigma-fp .

Sigma Mirrorless Prime Trio for Canon EF-M Mount

Also on display will be Sigma’s critically acclaimed fast APS-C prime lenses: the Sigma 16mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary , the Sigma 30mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary and the Sigma 56mm F1.4 DC DN Contemporary . Newly available in Canon EF-M mount, the powerful trio is also available for Sony E-mount and Micro 4/3-mount users.

More details are available at: https://www.sigmaphoto.com/lenses/view-all-lenses?sigma_mount=13001 .

Sigma Workshops at Imaging USA 2020

Sigma Pros and technical representatives will be available to discuss their techniques, gear choices and business growth strategies in between informative and interactive presentations. Attendees are invited to join portraiture expert, Judy Host, outdoor and sports photography expert, Liam Doran, and aviation and street photographer, Jim Koepnick for tips and techniques for creating beautiful images. Additional details as well as the complete speaker schedule can be found here: https://blog.sigmaphoto.com/event/imaging-usa-2020/

About Sigma “Mirrorless Exclusive” Optical Engineering

As the imaging industry embraces a mirrorless future, Sigma remains committed to anticipating the end user’s creative needs. Sigma demonstrates this through its “mirrorless exclusive” design and engineering ethos for the highest performance mirrorless lenses. Designed from the ground up, Sigma’s mirrorless exclusive lenses feature completely new optical formulas designed specifically for mirrorless camera systems.

With more imaging solutions than ever, Sigma makes it simple for creatives to identify which lenses best suit their needs and camera systems: DN signifies a “mirrorless exclusive” design.

For more information on Sigma lens nomenclature, please visit: www.sigmaphoto.com

About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced the Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering. Embodying the core optical DNA that has defined the Sigma benchmark of excellence, Sigma cine lenses meet the needs of advanced 6k and 8k cinema production.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the all new native L-mount Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless digital camera, announced in July 2019. The introduction of the fp along with the availability of 15 award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses in native L-Mount format demonstrates Sigma’s continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings. With the fp and these lenses, even more shooters can now leverage Sigma’s renowned optical formula to achieve their creative vision with ease.

For information about Sigma, please visit www.sigmaphoto.com or follow the company on Sigma Blog , Twitter , Instagram and Facebook .

Nick Govoni, Zazil Media Group for Sigma Corporation of America, nick@zazilmediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ddf48d1a-79cd-4488-a22b-0fccf4e180ba

