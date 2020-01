View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis is Only Company Planting Cannabis in Uruguay this Season, on Target for 250,000 POUNDS with Plants Growing Nicely to Supply the World with Hemp and CBD Products from Uruguay and Colombia.

/EIN News/ -- Company with one of the very few Cannabis licenses in Uruguay also begins to Mass Market their “Made in Colombia” Hemp/CBD Products.



Bogotá, Colombia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) provides an update on their hemp operations in Colombia and Uruguay. Sannabis aims to become a reliable supplier to Hemp/CBD companies from around the World seeking to penetrate their local markets.

Uruguay

Sannabis announced in November they had successfully imported seeds through Uruguay’s Customs and Agriculture Departments. Last month they announced they began planting those seeds. Today they are pleased to announce the plants have begun to sprout impressively in the first few weeks. The first plot was planted December 18-24, the second plot was planted Dec. 26-31, and the third plot Jan. 3-10. In total the Company has planted 5 hectares (12.5 acres) and will begin planting another 5 hectares this week. Sannabis’ license is one of a very few issued for unlimited acreage.

View Systems’ President John Campo, and Sannabis Director Juan Paulo Guzman, will be traveling again to Uruguay to meet with members of Parliament to assist in the development of their nascent hemp and medical marijuana industry. News crews are drafting stories on the only legal cannabis grow this season that should be aired soon, in the meantime to view pictures and videos of the plants, from seeds leaving the Agriculture Department to healthy plants today, click here.

Colombia

Sannabis is a pioneer in the hemp/medical marijuana space in Colombia, making products since 2014 through their indigenous partners, and was an integral part of the legalization movement for over 20 years, even assisting in the drafting of medical marijuana legislation under former President Santos. The Company will be providing a significant update on their Colombia operations this week, highlighting their new product line, medical centers, and mass distribution initiative through thousands of direct sales consultants backed by licensed physicians. They will also provide an update on their seed bank, cultivation, and transformation licenses in Colombia.

Sannabis is rebranding their former product line with products that are all registered with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority. To view their previous catalog with product data sheet and Vademecum, click here . For a timeline of Sannabis’ 20 years socializing cannabis that eventually led to the legalization of medical marijuana in Colombia, visit https://www.sannabis.co/labor-social

Sannabis expects to make major announcements in the very near future concerning sales, distribution, and export of their products to North America and Southeast Asia. According to the technical specifications for the seeds they planted in Uruguay, they will harvest 10-12 Tonnes of hemp biomass per hectare, that’s a total of 100-120 Tonnes or 220,000 to 264,000 POUNDS from what’s already begun to blossom.

“We have teams of attorneys, agronomists, and just as important, field workers in both Uruguay and Colombia, that together with our Laboratory Partners are committed to Sannabis’ success and the development of a new industry in both countries,” stated John Campo, a Sannabis co-founder and President of View Systems, Inc. “Sannabis is about to enter an accelerated growth stage that will produce many products and by-products for this new industry,” continued Mr. Campo.

View Systems would also like to announce that on January 10, 2020, they paid in full a July 2019 note, and are in the process of eliminating another note.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact:

View Systems, Inc.

John Campo, President/Chairman

+1-410-236-8200 USA (Office/WhatsApp)

+57-318-657-0918 Colombia (Office)

jcampo@viewsystems.com

