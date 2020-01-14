Reliance Global Group Inc. Announces Completion of 2018 Audit; Fulfills Important Step Towards Listing on OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- LAKEWOOD, NJ, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC: RELI) ("RELI" or the "Company"), today announced the completion of the Company's 2018 consolidated audit by Friedman, LLP, the Company's independent registered public accountant. The audit will be available on the OTC Markets website.



Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, stated, “We are pleased to announce the completion of our 2018 audit, which fulfills an important requirement towards our planned listing on the OTCQB Venture Market (OTCQB). Our OTCQB application has been submitted and we are awaiting approval. We are on track to list on the OTCQB with a goal to list on a national exchange later thereafter. Overall, we have made significant financial and operational progress, as illustrated by the fact we are now at an annual revenue run in excess of $7 million with over $17 million of assets as of September 30, 2019. We are further evaluating several other potentially significant opportunities, consistent with our strategy of identifying undervalued and accretive acquisition targets.”

About Reliance Global Group, Inc.

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: RELI) is moving forward with its goal to operate as a holding company for several companies in the real estate, insurance brokerage, and potentially other sectors. RELI's focus continues to be to grow the Company by pursuing an aggressive growth strategy of acquisition opportunities, including both real estate and insurance agencies. Insurance agencies, as opposed to insurance carriers, bear no insurance risk. The Company is controlled by Reliance Global Holdings, LLC, a New York-based limited liability company, which is the owner and operator of numerous companies with core interests invested in real estate and insurance brokerage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: +1 (212) 671-1020

Email: RELI@crescendo-ir.com



