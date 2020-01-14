Business Asset Acquisition of MB Kit Systems, Inc. by MB Kit Systems, LLC (A subsidiary of WEISS North America, Inc.)

MB Kit Systems, LLC. (WEISS North America, Inc.) acquires assets of MB Kit Systems Inc., a mechanical hardware solutions provider for industrial applications.

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Willoughby, OH, January 13, 2020 – MB Kit Systems , LLC. (a subsidiary of WEISS North America , Inc.) has acquired the assets of MB Kit Systems Inc. (Akron, OH), a provider of custom-engineered mechanical hardware solutions for industrial applications.This acquisition further strengthens WEISS North America’s position in the factory automation industry with the addition of the MB Kit Systems products and services portfolio. The result will be to continue to grow the WEISS footprint in North America as well as grow efficiencies and market share for both WEISS and MB Kit Systems at a significant level.“WEISS has spent more than a year evaluating and planning this acquisition. There was already a relationship with MB Kit Systems’ management, so it was a controlled environment in order to make a smooth and successful transition”, states Bill Eppich, Vice President of WEISS North America.MB Kit Systems, LLC. will remain a stand-alone company, wholly owned by WEISS North America, Inc. and located in Willoughby, OH, USA. WEISS North America, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the WEISS GmbH, globally headquartered in Buchen, Germany. MB Kit Systems, LLC. will have its own management team and will operate as its own business unit today and in the future.“This important advancement in the WEISS Group shows the continued commitment to grow the WEISS organization and preserve our proud tradition of success”, says Eppich. “As with all important business decisions, MB Kit Systems, LLC, together with WEISS North America and WEISS GmbH, will work closely to insure a prosperous future for the MB Kit Systems business, its employees, and clients.ABOUT WEISS NORTH AMERICA INC.An integral part of the Weiss global network and leaders in rotary and linear motion automation solutions, WEISS North America, Inc. (ISO-9001 Certified) manufacturers high-quality cam-, servo-, and linear motor-driven automation components and solutions. WEISS supplies rotary index tables , palletized conveyors, linear motor-driven pick-and-place units, cam- and servo-driven assembly chassis, ring index tables, and machine bases and tool plates. WEISS leverages over 50 years of reliable global expertise to comprise an integrative, customer-specific approach to deliver innovative solutions that enable customers be more efficient, effective, and competitive.ABOUT MB KIT SYSTEMS INC.Founded in 1996 in Akron, Ohio, MB Kit Systems Inc. was the first North American distributor of item international's extruded aluminum profiles and components of the Machine Building Kit System. MB Kit Systems' engineers specialize in creating dynamic applications, designing belt-driven linear actuators with travel from a few inches to over 100 feet. Beyond linear solutions, the MB Kit Systems team designs and assembles machine bases, material handling applications, machine safety guarding, ergonomic industrial workbenches, factory stairways and platforms, and custom enclosures. With an experienced sales team, no-cost engineering, and assembly technicians, MB Kit Systems offers versatile mechanical solutions, fast turnaround times, and enables customers to achieve the highest levels of productivity and profitability.



