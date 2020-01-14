Avid VENUE | S6L-48D Now Available, Taking Live Sound Production to a New Level of Performance

Latest Avid S6L control surface and Avid VENUE software offers engineers and sound designers a new level of control and flexibility

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avid® (Nasdaq: AVID) today announced the immediate availability of the Avid VENUE™ | S6L-48D control surface and Avid VENUE 6.2 software, providing engineers and sound designers the control and flexibility to take on the biggest and most complex live sound productions.



“With the Avid VENUE | S6L-48D control surface available, we are now shipping all of the S6L expansion surfaces announced last year,” said Al McKinna, Director of Live Sound Product Management at Avid. “And with the latest version of Avid VENUE software, engineers and sound designers have new, advanced dual-operator workflows to handle large-scale concert performances, broadcast events and high-end theater productions.”

The fully modular Avid VENUE | S6L system delivers best-in-class functionality for a wide-range of applications including front-of-house, monitor, broadcast and theater. Avid S6L is the industry’s only live sound platform with 100 percent software, hardware, and show file compatibility across all system components. Customers can take control of their mix with a choice of five surfaces that offer from 16 to 48 faders. These control surfaces can be paired with a choice of three engines, and can be connected to any combination of S6Ls four I/O rack options, enabling engineers to scale systems up or down to meet their changing requirements for control, processing and I/O.

Avid VENUE | S6L-48D

The new Avid VENUE | S6L-48D is the largest control surface of the S6L unified live sound platform, providing the extended control and ease users need in a large-format control surface. Featuring 48 + 2 faders, 160 assignable knobs, and six integrated touchscreens, S6L-48D offers the most tactile control and visual feedback of any live sound console. The new surface is ideal for dual-operator workflows to handle live sound productions where quick access is paramount and sounds may be coming from any of thousands of sources, like large broadcast events and theater productions. And because S6L-48D is part of the S6L Unified Platform, the control surface seamlessly translates any show file to accommodate its larger frame size, and can be paired with any engine, and any combination of stage racks.

Avid VENUE 6.2 software

The latest Avid VENUE software gives users easy and quick access to a host of parameters and views with just a single touch, increasing efficiency. New Avid VENUE software features include:

Dual operators –users can designate up to two fader zones on an Avid VENUE | S6L-48D, S6L-32D, or S6L-24D control surface, enabling dual-operator mixing ideal for theater sound, live broadcast events and other complex productions. It offers an effective way to divide and conquer front of house (FOH) and monitor mixing on a single S6L surface, as well as speed sound design and show programming.

–users can designate up to two fader zones on an Avid VENUE | S6L-48D, S6L-32D, or S6L-24D control surface, enabling dual-operator mixing ideal for theater sound, live broadcast events and other complex productions. It offers an effective way to divide and conquer front of house (FOH) and monitor mixing on a single S6L surface, as well as speed sound design and show programming. Assignable Encoder –users can touch or click on any parameter on the Avid VENUE Inputs or Outputs page to immediately assign that parameter to the MLM Assignable knob. Any parameter that’s currently on the Assignable Encoder is displayed on the external GUI and highlighted in yellow. This allows users to quickly grab parameters such as an FX send on a vocal and keep it on that encoder while still navigating the console as usual.

–users can touch or click on any parameter on the Avid VENUE Inputs or Outputs page to immediately assign that parameter to the MLM Assignable knob. Any parameter that’s currently on the Assignable Encoder is displayed on the external GUI and highlighted in yellow. This allows users to quickly grab parameters such as an FX send on a vocal and keep it on that encoder while still navigating the console as usual. Enhanced event triggers and actions– users get expanded customization, allowing triggering of far more system interactions, and allowing events to change almost every editable parameter on the console to speed up a host of critical workflows.

users get expanded customization, allowing triggering of far more system interactions, and allowing events to change almost every editable parameter on the console to speed up a host of critical workflows. Network test mode and enhanced diagnostics–for easier system prep and better system testing, the new Network Test Mode can be used as a diagnostic tool for system analysis, enabling users to confidently build their rig knowing that all aspects of the system are working perfectly. Avid VENUE software also includes enhanced system logging capturing internal details within all AVB cards in the system, interaction details between all aspects of the network, as well as a simplified method for exporting logs.

For more information about the Avid VENUE | S6L unified platform or Avid VENUE 6.2 software, visit www.avid.com/S6L .

About Avid

Avid delivers the most open and efficient media platform, connecting content creation with collaboration, asset protection, distribution, and consumption. Avid’s preeminent customer community uses Avid’s comprehensive tools and workflow solutions to create, distribute and monetize the most watched, loved and listened to media in the world—from prestigious and award-winning feature films to popular television shows, news programs and televised sporting events, and celebrated music recordings and live concerts. With the most flexible deployment and pricing options, Avid’s industry-leading solutions include Media Composer®, Pro Tools®, Avid NEXIS®, MediaCentral®, iNEWS®, AirSpeed®, Sibelius®, Avid VENUE™, FastServe®, and Maestro™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com , connect with Avid on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , YouTube , LinkedIn , or subscribe to Avid Blogs .

© 2019 Avid Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. Avid, the Avid logo, Avid NEXIS, FastServe, AirSpeed, iNEWS, Maestro, MediaCentral, Media Composer, Pro Tools, Avid VENUE, and Sibelius are trademarks or registered trademarks of Avid Technology, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Product features, specifications, system requirements and availability are subject to change without notice.

PR Contacts:

Avid

Dave Smith

978-502-9607

david.smith@avid.com

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry (Avid’s PR agency)

Alex Humphries-French—UK

Tanya Roberts—USA

avid@rlyl.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.