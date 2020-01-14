Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Mohawk Industries, Inc. – MHK

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MHK) between April 28, 2017 and July 25, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than March 3, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=mohawk-industries-inc&id=2150 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=mohawk-industries-inc&id=2150 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants and its senior executives presented false and misleading financial statements or omitted to (1) Mohawk was engaging in fraudulent channel stuffing; (2) Mohawk’s statements regarding sales growth and the demand for its conventional flooring products were false and misleading; (3) the Company falsely assured stockholders about its increasing accounts receivable and inventory levels during the Class Period by falsely attributing those increases to external factors like rising raw material costs and inflation; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756



