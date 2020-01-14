Global Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Market Analysis 2010-2019 and Forecast to 2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle Engine Cooling Market Report - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE engine radiators fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest engine cooling technological developments and market trends (including developments in charge air coolers, heat exchangers, alternative powertrain, hybrid vehicle solutions, car radiators, car cooling fans)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Delphi, Hyperdrive Innovation, Visteon



Updated profiles of the major automotive engine cooling suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive engine cooling sector globally

Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments in engine cooling systems

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies BorgWarner Calsonic Kansei Corporation Continental AG Delphi Automotive LLP Denso Corporation Hanon Systems Mahle Modine Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding Schaeffler KG) Sogefi Valeo SA Webasto AG Others

Forecasts OE radiators

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia-Pacific Europe North America

Technologies Innovations Heat exchangers Denso's solutions Webasto's solutions Increasing use of electronics Indirect charge air cooling Oil coolers Other Aisin Seiki's electric cooling pump Aluminium engine cooling parts for trucks BorgWarner Thermal Systems supplies novel fan for Freightliner Cooling system sealant Ford's active grille shutter SKF's Engine Fan Support Module Solutions for alternative powertrains EMP supplies 'mini-Hybrid' cooling system to bus maker Thermal management systems for hybrid vehicles Tomorrow's hybrid vehicles and cooling systems Packaging concerns

Archive Behr cuts tank-header overhang on Audi A5 Behr develops EGR control module for diesels Conti-Tech Fluid Automotive develops products for fuel-cell power vehicles Delphi's liquid cooled charge air coolers Denso creates refrigeration cycle system for cars that uses an ejector Denso's plant-derived resin radiator tank New Visco coupling from Hella Behr Service



List of Tables

Asia-Pacific manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Denso's engine-cooling systems operations in Japan, 2013

Denso's engine-cooling systems production operations worldwide, 2013

Engine and powertrain cooling system manufacturers and products supplied

European manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Market volumes of conventional radiators fitted to newly-assembled light vehicles, 2014-2034, ('000s units)

North American manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

Worldwide manufacturer market shares of engine cooling systems for light vehicles, 2010-2018, % of volume

