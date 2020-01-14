ReelTime VR Featured in TIME Magazine as Among Those Most Likely to Gain From Growing Virtual Reality Market in Full Page Virtual Reality Insider Promotion to Over 20 Million Readers

/EIN News/ -- KENMORE, WA, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTCPK:RLTR): ReelTime VR is currently featured in TIME Magazine (Jan. 20, 2020 – Vol 195 No.1) in a full-page Virtual Reality Insider promotion. On the page, the headline “Virtual Reality Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 90%...ReelTime VR and Oculus Among Those Set To Gain” appears under a VR Headset and the ReelTime VR logo.



Also highlighted is an article “Inside the Worlds #1 VR Travel Show” identifying it as ReelTime VR’s “In Front of View” www.infrontofview.com which stars international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery. Leonie is shown holding a VR headset while on the set. An image of the page can be found at www.reeltime.com.

TIME is an American weekly news magazine and news website published in New York City. TIME has the world's largest circulation for a weekly news magazine. The print edition has a readership of 26 million, 20 million of whom are based in the United States. The magazine is available in newsstands, by subscription, and online and can be subscribed to at www.time.com/magazine/ .

The full-length articles referenced in TIME and Virtually everything else VR/AR related can be seen at www.virtualrealityinsider.com. Virtual Reality Insider has long been a leader in compiling the latest news and opportunities relating to the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality industry and its impact on consumers wide.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "TIME has always been on the cutting edge of news worldwide and has maintained its credibility by not always publishing just what the public wants to hear. Virtual Reality Insider was among the first media to dedicate itself exclusively to the VR/AR industries and has built a solid viewership among those most interested in the market. When we learned that we were being featured in their TIME Magazine highlight it further edified the work and talent of the crew here at ReelTime VR and serves to introduce the company to a very large audience. "

ReelTime also owns and runs ReelTime Media. ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime Media is currently developing a national campaign which utilizes ReelTime VR’s unique technologies for Baristas Coffee Company (OTCPK:BCCI) for its “Munchie Magic,” the first Virtual Restaurant that features Ben & Jerry's ice cream and Baristas coffee products along with other snacks delivered to homes and businesses. It also recently contracted with Toys for Tots to roll out its National Holiday Gifting Campaign included in a recent Fortune Magazine. In addition, last month ReelTime Media and The Stetson Mansion launched a Primetime TV campaign to 20 million households spanning 94 Markets over 27 states promoting the Mansions Christmas Spectacular.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book "It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the most Prolific Serial Killer of all time" which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com.

