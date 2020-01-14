Beroni Group Announces Webcast from Biotech Showcase™ 2020 in San Francisco, USA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SYDNEY, Australia, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beroni Group (OTCQX: BNIGF; NSX: BTG) (“Beroni” or the “Company”), an international diversified biopharmaceutical enterprise focused on the research, development, innovation and commercialization of therapies and products for treatment of global diseases, today announced its webcast details from the Company’s presentation at Biotech Showcase™ 2020, which is held from January 13-15 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.



Webcast Details:

Please click on this link below to register for the webcast, which will be available for three months:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1280054&tp_key=3203addc23

About Beroni Group Limited

Beroni Group is an international biopharmaceutical enterprise dedicated to the innovation and commercialization of drugs and therapies to combat various global diseases such as cancer and infectious diseases. Its diversified portfolio is comprised of a US FDA approved virus diagnostic kit, an e-commerce platform for the sale of pharmaceutical products and a development pipeline targeting oncology and cell therapies. Beroni has operations in Australia, United States, China and Japan. To learn more about Beroni, please visit www.beronigroup.com .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, within the meaning of applicable United States and Australian securities laws with respect to the Company. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results suggested by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Generally forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as “anticipate”, “will”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on Company management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and there can be no assurance that such statements, or its underlying risks, uncertainties and assumptions will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to laws, rules and regulation applicable to the Company as well as the industry in which it operates (including in respect of taxes and other levies), economic or market conditions on both a national and global level, currency fluctuations, risks inherent to other entities at a similar stage of development and industry in which the Company currently is, competition from the Company’s competitors, unsatisfactory development or marketing of the Company and/or its products or services, regulatory action or litigation (including product liability claims), and failure to enter into agreements or arrangements with other parties on fair or reasonable terms. Forward-looking information is made only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Vivian Chen

Impact IR

Phone: 917-449-4918

Email: vivianchen@irimpact.com

Media Contact

Cathy Loos

Impact IR

Phone: 347-334-4135

Email: cathyloos@irimpact.com



