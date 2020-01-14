IntelliClear Releases Research White Paper on the Issue of Deceptive Respondents in Online Surveys

Deceptive respondents, an increasingly important concern in surveys, are analyzed and simulated based on their statistical profiles so as to lead to effective treatment approaches

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliClear today announced the release of its latest White Paper, entitled: “Managing Deceptive Respondents in Online Surveys”. With this White Paper IntelliClear offers actionable ideas and strategies to address a pervasive and growing issue with online surveys, that of Deceptive respondents, by exploring the viability of alternatives in dealing with them.

“We have seen first-hand how the issue of Deceptive Respondents can erode the trustworthiness and reliability of the results of some online surveys, so we have explored what exactly is the impact of Deceptive Respondents and how it can be put into perspective,” says Eric Shuster, President and CEO of IntelliClear. “To accomplish that goal we distinguished between different types of Deceptive Respondents based on their statistical profiles and carried a broad range of simulations so as to determine to what degree such respondents can be tolerated without adverse impact to the real insights obtained from the survey results,” adds Alex Kalamarides, Ph.D., Managing Director and General Partner of IntelliClear. LRW’s Chief Research Officer, Hilary DeCamp, comments: “After rigorously cleaning your dataset for fraudulent and inattentive respondents, you are likely to still have some amount of unidentified dirt in the dataset. So long as it is random noise, this may not impact the conclusions.”

The peer-reviewed White Paper, which includes practical recommendations for survey designers, data analysts and business decision maker consumers of market research, is immediately available on IntelliClear’s website. The work has also been accepted for presentation at the upcoming SampleCon conference in Atlanta on February 3-5 2020. “We are delighted that our work has been included and will be highlighted at SampleCon. We are looking forward to discussing its implications and ensuring that the results get applied responsibly and effectively by market research practitioners,” concludes Alex Kalamarides.

About SampleCon (samplecon.com )

Launched in 2013, SampleCon was formed with the goal of creating an open forum for discussion of the global topics facing the sample industry. SampleCon has maintained a unique ability to connect global influencers for inclusive, transparent, passionate discussions that shape a strong, thriving insights community for the future. We remain focused on the intersection of human engagement, research and innovation that fuel the insights community.

About IntelliClear ( www.intelliclear.com )

IntelliClear is a market research and business consulting firm committed to the delivery of actionable market intelligence to the global IT community. IntelliClear’s mission is to bring clarity to IT market intelligence by delivering results-oriented research, responsive industry experience, and effective data synthesis - leading to confident go-to-market plans. IntelliClear leverages the experiences of seasoned IT and market research professionals, while utilizing its global network of industry consultants and research partners to execute projects across a broad spectrum of disciplines and geographies.

