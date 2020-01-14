High Commissioner, Shri Sanjiv Kohli, met the Tanzanian Business leaders of Indian origin in Zanzibar on 13th January 2020

High Commissioner, Shri Sanjiv Kohli, met Tanzanian Business leaders of Indian origin on 13th January 2020 in Zanzibar. HC informed them of the improvement in Ease of doing business with India, and pro-Investor environment. HC urged the Tanzanian business persons to stay in touch with the CGI, Zanzibar or HCI, Dar es Salaam for facilitation of any information they might need regarding business and investment opportunities.



