Original SNL Writer, Alan Zweibel, to Headline ContentTECH Summit 2020 in San Diego

Content Marketing Institute Announces Keynote for Annual Content Technology Event

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- He’s the funny man behind some of television’s most beloved and celebrated comedies. That’s why Content Marketing Institute is excited to welcome award-winning writer and author, Alan Zweibel to the keynote stage at the 2020 ContentTECH Summit. The second annual ContentTECH Summit returns to San Diego, California April 20-22.



Zweibel has won multiple Emmy and Writers Guild awards for his work in television. He got his start in TV as one of the original writers on Saturday Night Live, bringing to life some of our favorite characters, Roseanne Rosannadanna and Emily Litella, both portrayed by Gilda Radner, and sketches, including Samurai with John Belushi. He’s also known for his work on It’s Garry Shandling’s Show (which he co-created and produced), The Late Show With David Letterman and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Beyond television, Zweibel is known for his theatrical contributions including his collaboration with Billy Crystal on the Tony Award-winning play 700 Sundays, Martin Short’s Broadway hit Fame Becomes Me, and six off-Broadway plays including Bunny Bunny – Gilda Radner: A Sort of Romantic Comedy, which he adapted from his best-selling book. Speaking of books, Zweibel has written 11, including the 2006 Thurber Prize-winning novel The Other Shulman, and the popular children’s book Our Tree Named Steve. He’s also a screenwriter. Most recently, a movie he co-wrote with Billy Crystal called “Here Today” that stars Crystal and Tiffany Haddish just completed production and will be in theaters next fall.

“Alan Zweibel’s career success has transcended television to film, theater, and literature,” explains Stephanie Stahl, general manager, Content Marketing Institute. “He’s had an incredible career not just in writing for all types of media, but he also understands the business and production side of the industry. We’re excited to welcome him to the ContentTECH Summit stage to not only share his refreshing perspective on storytelling and creativity, but also on how we can truly use content to connect with our audiences in this marketing-driven world.”

Zweibel will deliver the closing keynote at the ContentTECH Summit, April 22, 2020. There is still time to register. For more information visit: ContentTECHSummit.com You can also check out this video to learn more about ContentTECH Summit: https://youtu.be/Ii1wYZpEBP4

Arrangements for the appearance of Alan Zweibel were made through Greater Talent Network, LLC., New York, NY.

About Content Marketing Institute

Content Marketing Institute is the leading global content marketing education and training organization, teaching enterprise brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling, multichannel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World event, the largest content marketing-focused event, is held every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and ContentTECH Summit event is held every spring in San Diego, California. CMI publishes Chief Content Officer for executives and provides strategic consulting and content marketing research for some of the best-known brands in the world. Watch this video to learn more about CMI. Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect.

About Informa Connect

Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Marketing, Global Finance, Life Sciences and Pharma, Construction & Real Estate, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.

Contact:

Amanda Subler

Amanda.Subler@informa.com

