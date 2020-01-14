Solos Endoscopy, Inc. Will Look to Become a Women’s Healthcare Focused Company

/EIN News/ -- Westport, CT, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Solos Endoscopy, Inc. (OTCPK: SNDY) is pleased to announce its expanded strategic focus - the market for breast cancer related products and services, which domestically approaches $10 billion per year.



“Solos’ core product line, MammoView, has shown great promise recently within the Unites States, as well as internationally,” stated Dominick Gatto, Chief Executive Officer, and it now will be the centerpiece of the Company's Breast Endoscopy platform. MammoView gives physicians the ability to perform minimally invasively procedures that can examine a patient's mammary ducts to monitor, diagnose and treat abnormal breast tissue at a very early stage.

"The Company plans to leverage its MammoView intraductal technology platform and through a combination of targeted intellectual property acquisitions and subsequent R&D efforts, plus new equity fundraising to provide us with the necessary additional capital. We intend to develop a suite of new products and technologies that address the need for improved breast health screening, and monitoring, while fostering early breast cancer detection and facilitating better treatment options,” said Gatto.

About Solos Endoscopy, Inc.:

Solos Endoscopy Inc. has long provided quality healthcare instruments to Hospitals across the United States. For more than 30 Years, from medical schools to hospitals, surgeons have relied on Solos Endoscopy to develop medical devices, and procedural techniques for the screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of disease and medical conditions. Additional information on its line of products is available on the Company's website at: www.solosendoscopy.com.



Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications that may arise could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, the company's need for substantial additional capital which it may not be able to obtain on reasonable terms, if at all, and those set forth in the company's Annual Report filing and other filings with the OTC Markets Group (available at www.otcmarkets.com). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

