Atlantic Metro Continues to Surge in the IaaS Marketplace

Company Expanded Globally with New Data Centers and Network PoPs in 2019

/EIN News/ -- PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Metro , a leading provider of fully managed IT Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) solutions, today announced its expanded footprint in 2019, along with its plans for continued growth and expansion in 2020. Fueled by new customers and client expansion, Atlantic Metro has established new network Points of Presence (PoPs) and Internet Data Centers (IDCs) both domestically and overseas.



Strategic new international expansion locations include:



Auckland, New Zealand

Singapore

Sydney, Australia

Frankfurt, Germany

Moscow, Russia

Tokyo, Japan

London, United Kingdom

In addition to the global expansion, Atlantic Metro also expanded its domestic footprint with new network PoPs in Seattle, Boston, and Philadelphia. Atlantic Metro now manages over 60+ network Points of Presence across major metropolitan cities worldwide. Atlantic Metro’s secure Internet data centers and PoPs prioritize performance and security, allowing businesses to seamlessly connect with their customers all around the world.

“We are extremely proud of the Company’s continued growth and expansion in 2019,” explains Matt Lombardi, CEO of Atlantic Metro. This is the result of a dedicated, experienced and hardworking team that delivers best-in-class solutions and support to our customers. We are also very excited about our near-term opportunities for 2020 that should continue our expansion and growth throughout the coming year.”

Combining secure data center hosting with high-speed network connectivity gives Atlantic Metro customers the simplicity and benefits of one partner, one contract, and one dedicated support team. In 2019 many of its customers took advantage of that benefit, migrating from colocation to a hybrid of colocation and cloud. Atlantic Metro’s cloud hosting platform provides a seamless path for its customers to move to a virtualized, hosted platform without costly, upfront hardware costs.

The expansions in 2019 and their planned further growth throughout 2020 will add diversity, resilience, scalability and flexibility to Atlantic Metro’s already robust service portfolio.



About Atlantic Metro Communications

Atlantic Metro offers high-speed network services, including connectivity to all public cloud platforms, cloud hosting and colocation in over 40 global data centers. For over 20 years, Atlantic Metro has designed, built, and run IT infrastructure solutions for Fortune 100 Enterprises and mid-size businesses worldwide. Whatever the scale or scope of your next IT project, Atlantic Metro has the bandwidth, secure data centers, and the expertise to deliver world-class IT infrastructure service.

Contact us at 212-792-9950 or contact us through our website at atlanticmetro.net to get started today.

