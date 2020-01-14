Envision Solar Announces Repeat Order of EV ARC™ Products from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc., (Nasdaq: EVSI, EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, announced that the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has ordered more EV ARC™ products for use in locations in Sacramento and Ontario, California. The EV ARC™ units will be delivered this month.



The EV ARC™ units in the current order will be placed in leased office locations. EV ARC™ products are an ideal infrastructure solution for leased real estate because they are not fixed, can be moved and remain the property of the tenant. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has been using the EV ARC™ product in other locations in California. The Department issued this follow-on order after successfully demonstrating the product’s rapid installation and delivery of clean, non-disruptive EV charging infrastructure and backup power to remote, ecologically sensitive locations where the costs and disruption of traditional grid-tied infrastructure can be prohibitive. EV ARC™ products are generally selected because they enable the fastest and least impactful installation of permanent EV charging solutions often with the lowest total cost of ownership in built up or remote environments. In remote locations like parks they can be the only viable solution available.

“Repeat orders are the strongest endorsement our company and products can get,” said Envision Solar CEO, Desmond Wheatley. “New and returning customers have an easier choice to make when they see our products exceeding expectations again and again, even in the toughest environments. California has a much better chance of meeting its aggressive EV charging infrastructure goals when they use our highly scalable, environmental impact-free, ‘Made in California’ products.”

The Department of Fish and Wildlife’s deployment of the EV ARC™ products are influenced by new goals set by the State to increase the adoption of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) and EV charging stations. The State of California has set a goal of having at least 1.5 million EVs in use in the State by 2025 and Governor Brown’s Executive Order B-48-18 directs State entities to spur the installation of 250,000 ZEV chargers by 2025.

Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking spaces without reducing available parking. The EV ARC™ product generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ system’s solar electrical generation is enhanced by EnvisionTrak™ (patented) which causes the solar array to follow the sun, generating up to 25 percent more electricity than a fixed array. The energy is stored in the EV ARC™ product’s on-board energy storage for charging day or night, and to provide EV charging and emergency power during grid failure. The EV ARC™ product is a permanent solution that provides Level I, Level II and DC Fast Charging but because it requires no trenching, foundations or installation work of any kind, is deployed in minutes and can be moved to a new location with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in the company’s San Diego facility by highly talented, mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics.

About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays.

Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW. For more information visit www.envisionsolar.com or call (858) 799-4583. Follow us on social media to keep up with the latest news: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , and YouTube .

Forward-Looking Statements

This Envision Solar International, Inc. Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.

