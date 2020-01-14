Avoya Travel Survey Reveals Most Time-Saving Business Resources for Travel Agents

Survey Results Highlight Avoya 2025 Success and Inspire New Marketing Campaign

/EIN News/ -- FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel®, one of the travel industry’s most innovative brands, reveals that in a recent Avoya Network™ survey 95 percent of Independent Agency owners feel Avoya’s exclusive resources save them time and help run their businesses more efficiently. The results are another proof point of the momentum behind Avoya’s 2025 growth plan and have inspired a new marketing campaign entitled More Time to position the Avoya Network as the best choice for entrepreneurs who want more control of their time and income potential.



Since launching Phase One of Avoya 2025 in June 2018, a top focus has been technology innovations and initiatives that better streamline efficiencies for Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network so that they can spend more time booking travel and earning above industry-average incomes. According to Avoya’s survey, Independent Agencies overwhelmingly validate that they do have more flexibility and are saving time as a result of Avoya’s technologies and resources.

Inspired by the survey results, Avoya is launching its More Time marketing campaign to showcase why joining the Avoya Network is the best choice for entrepreneurs who crave flexibility and freedom with their work-life balance. The campaign brings Avoya’s value proposition to life and connects with prospective Independent Agency owners on a more personal level through imagery and content that highlight what matters most in their personal lives. This campaign ushers in the next evolution of the Avoya Network’s brand messaging, which was implemented in early 2019 as part of the company’s Avoya 2025 strategy.

The More Time campaign features relevant examples of how travel professionals spend their time and what they view are the most valued Avoya technology and resource solutions. A key takeaway from the survey was what Independent Agencies have more time for as a result of improved workflow. Growing their travel businesses, spending time with family and friends, and doing more personal travel and vacations were the top three activities survey respondents cited. The survey results were compatible across all experience levels, indicating that regardless of tenure in the travel industry, Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network are empowered to invest time back into their business while also having more flexibility for their personal commitments and interests.

In the survey Avoya’s award-winning Agent Power™ and technology, Avoya Live Leads™ and Avoya Support were the top three resources named that saved Independent Agencies the most time. Nearly 80 percent claimed Agent Power is the most valuable resource for running their Independent Agency efficiently. Participants also agreed competitive professional development offerings like Avoya Mastermind, promotions and group space were other valuable offerings Avoya provides to their business.

Some of the most-liked Agent Power features revealed in the survey included Avoya’s fully integrated booking engine, very unique Vendor Resources directory, Avoya Smart Value System™, promotions support, and accounting and commission tracking. Avoya has invested greatly in technology and system enhancements within Agent Power as part of Avoya 2025 that are specifically designed to improve workflow and save Independent Agencies time.

“At Avoya Travel we understand the amount of time and sacrifice that goes into building a successful independent business, which is why we’ve had a long-standing commitment to provide travel professionals leading resources and technologies that enable efficiency and promote success,” said Jeff Anderson, Co-President of Avoya Travel. “The sentiments shared from Avoya Network members in our survey validate the innovative work Avoya is doing to provide the best resources and offer the ideal option for travel entrepreneurs, regardless of experience level, who want to grow their business.”

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel has a longstanding reputation for providing unmatched resources and services to thousands of companies including cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and the Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network™, one of the largest and most successful independent travel agency networks in the world. Family-owned, Avoya’s Shared Success™ model is built on a foundation of Integrity and Professionalism™. Avoya has been an American Express Travel Representative for more than 30 years, and is one of their largest producers of cruises, tours and vacations through its Network of Independent Agencies.

Some of the innovative services and resources offered by Avoya include optional marketing programs like Live Leads™, the first, the best and only patented solution for offering new travelers exclusively to Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network; unparalleled agency business support services; fully integrated, proprietary and patented SaaS technology, Agent Power™; award-winning professional development and education programs; American Express Travel benefits; Instant Commission™ and more.

Through Avoya’s platform travelers worldwide can be connected to an elite network of independently owned and operated travel agencies and can enjoy exclusive discounts, amenities and first-class customer service. Highly recognized and awarded by cruise lines, tour companies, resorts and others, Avoya Travel has received numerous accolades, including being repeatedly named Travel Partner of the Year by Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Carnival Cruises, American Express, Oceania Cruises, MSC Cruises and more. Avoya is headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, with support offices throughout the United States.

Travel agency owners, travel professionals and others interested in receiving the unmatched services, marketing, support and technology needed to own and operate their own travel business should contact Avoya Travel at 800-521-2597 or visit www.AvoyaNetwork.com . Travelers interested in booking their next vacation with an expert Independent Agency in the Avoya Network should call 800-753-1463 or visit www.AvoyaTravel.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b7ec289-8153-493d-93a5-040e863276c8

Media Contact: Angela Velarde Avoya Travel (305) 677-2308 x23272 PublicRelations@AvoyaTravel.com

