MicroCures Announces Issuance of New Patent Covering First-of-its-Kind Cell Movement Decelerator Technology with Potential Applications in Oncology and Fibrosis

/EIN News/ -- New Japanese Patent Further Strengthens Intellectual Property Portfolio Covering Company’s Novel Platform for Precisely Controlling Core Cell Migration Mechanisms



Decelerator Technology Serves as Key Complement to Company’s Cell Motility Accelerator Platform for Enhanced Tissue Repair

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroCures, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that harness the body’s innate regenerative mechanisms to accelerate tissue repair, today announced the issuance of a new Japanese patent providing broad protection for the company’s first-of-its-kind cell movement decelerator technology, which has potential therapeutic applications in combating cancer metastases and fibrosis. The company’s decelerator technology is being developed alongside MicroCures’ accelerator technology, which is designed to enhance recovery after trauma. With the newly issued Japanese patent (#6562906), the company’s global patent estate now includes eight issued and eight pending patents covering its underlying technology, as well as the therapeutic programs that have emerged from the platform.

MicroCures’ technology is based on foundational scientific research at Albert Einstein College of Medicine. The company has shown that complex and dynamic networks of microtubules within cells crucially control cell migration, and that this cell movement can be reliably modulated to achieve a range of therapeutic benefits. Based on these findings, the company has established a first-of-its-kind proprietary platform to create siRNA-based therapeutics capable of precisely controlling the speed and direction of cell movement by selectively silencing microtubule regulatory proteins (MRPs).

The company has developed a broad pipeline of therapeutic programs with an initial focus in the area of tissue, nerve and organ repair. Unlike regenerative medicine approaches that rely upon engineered materials or systemic growth factor/stem cell therapeutics, MicroCures’ accelerator technology directs and enhances the body’s inherent healing processes through local, temporary modulation of cell motility. Additionally, the company is developing a decelerator technology based on the same foundational science. Instead of accelerating cell movement for therapeutic repair and regeneration, this technology is designed to slow or halt the movement of cells, potentially offering a unique, natural approach to preventing cancer metastases and fibrosis.

“We have been diligent in building a strong and extensive intellectual property portfolio around our pioneering work focused on precisely controlling core cell migration mechanisms to achieve targeted therapeutic outcomes. This newly issued Japanese patent represents the latest layer of protection for our novel therapeutic platform and the broad pipeline of therapeutic programs that have emerged from it,” said Derek Proudian, co-founder and chief executive officer of MicroCures. “Not only does this patent portfolio position MicroCures as the industry leader in therapeutic modulation of cell movement, it also opens the company up to a broad range of partnering and licensing opportunities with life science companies of all types.”

About MicroCures

MicroCures develops biopharmaceuticals that harness innate cellular mechanisms within the body to precisely control the rate and direction of cell migration, offering the potential to deliver powerful therapeutic benefits for a variety of large and underserved medical applications.

MicroCures has developed a broad pipeline of novel therapeutic programs with an initial focus in the area of tissue, nerve and organ repair. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate, siFi2, targets excisional wound healing, a multi-billion dollar market inadequately served by current treatments. Additional applications for the company’s cell migration accelerator technology include dermal burn repair, corneal burn repair, cavernous nerve regeneration, spinal cord regeneration, and cardiac tissue repair. Cell migration decelerator applications include combatting cancer metastases and fibrosis. The company protects its unique platform and proprietary therapeutic programs with a robust intellectual property portfolio including eight issued or allowed patents, as well as eight pending patent applications.

For more information please visit: www.microcures.com

Contact: Vida Strategic Partners (On behalf of MicroCures) Stephanie Diaz (investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.