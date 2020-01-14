Tech staffing giant launches new office in the heart of Chicago

Frank Recruitment Group Global Senior team Ian Clark, Head of Americas Frank Recruitment Group Zoë Morris, President of Frank Recruitment Group

Frank Recruitment Group expands its US operation with the announcement of a new office in Chicago, IL, creating more than 80 jobs locally.

The city’s tech footprint has grown solidly over the last decade. There’s momentum here, and you can see why.” — Ian Clark, Head of Americas, Frank Recruitment Group

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Niche technology staffing firm Frank Recruitment Group has announced the opening of its newest office in Chicago next week, creating a number of career opportunities for locals The company, which began life in England in 2006, has undergone a period of rapid expansion in recent years, with the boom in cloud technology playing a big part. The new $2m office in Chicago is the latest move in its domination of the US tech recruitment market.“It’s a long term commitment to the area,” said Frank Recruitment Group’s President, Zoë Morris. “The growth in the IT sector in Chicago has been phenomenal for a long time now, and with more and more large enterprises seeing this as a viable place to operate from, the demand for digital talent is only going to grow.”Chicago has seen its IT workforce expand rapidly over the last decade, with an 8% rise each year since 2017. It’s also benefitted from a huge increase in graduates looking for work in the sector, with the number of tech degrees also increasing by 39% between 2012 and 2017.“The city’s tech footprint has grown solidly over the last decade,” said Head of Americas Ian Clark. “There’s momentum here, and you can see why—it’s a wonderful and affordable place to live. That makes it a dream for employers, as retention rates are better here compared to the rest of the country. People stay here!”Cybersecurity alone is expected to account for up to 200,000 new jobs in the city in the next year. Google has moved its cyber HQ to Chicago and several big names such as Salesforce and G2 have joined them in setting up bases.“The digital boom is great news for everyone in Chicago as any new tech hub sees a knock-on effect in the wider job market,” added Morris. “That IT workforce needs to be serviced, and we’ll be offering over 80 people the opportunity to build a fantastic career in recruitment and help us find great jobs for the area’s tech professionals.”Frank Recruitment Group will initially launch its Jefferson Frank, Nigel Frank and Mason Frank brands, which recruit specifically for AWS and Microsoft cloud specialists, as well as the world’s very best Salesforce professionals.The Chicago office will be based on 550 West Van Buren Street and opens January 20.Media Enquiries:Amy GallagherT: +44 (0)191 261 3372E: a.gallagher@frankgroup.comW: www.frankgroup.com Note to editors:ABOUT FRANK RECRUITMENT GROUPFrank Recruitment Group is a division of Tenth Revolution Group, the world’s leading experts in cloud talent solutions. Founded in Newcastle upon Tyne, North-East England, in 2006, Frank Recruitment Group creates and delivers highly sought-after professionals in some of the industry’s most skills-scarce ecosystems.The company employs nearly 2,000 people across 20 offices, including Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Tampa, Denver, Scottsdale, Charlotte, and Irvine in the US. EMEA and APAC are served by nine offices across the UK, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as locations in Singapore and Australia.The group operates eight trading brands that each focus on a specific technology product: Jefferson Frank (AWS), Nigel Frank International (Microsoft Dynamics and Azure), Mason Frank International (Salesforce), Washington Frank (enterprise ERP), Anderson Frank (NetSuite), Nelson Frank (ServiceNow), Pearson Frank (Java, PHP and Web), and FRG Technology Consulting (Marketing Automation and emerging technologies).Frank Recruitment Group was named as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and also received recognition as one of the UK’s top 100 private companies with the fastest-growing profits. The group plans to expand its outreach globally and attract more trainee recruiters in strategic hubs to continue to meet demand for the company's services.For more information, visit: www.frankgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.