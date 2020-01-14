Registration opens for the 4th Annual Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology Conference in London

Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020

SMi Group reports: Registration is now open for the upcoming Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology (UMST) Conference in London, this May

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unmanned systems are becoming an increasingly essential part of the world’s fleets as modern navies seek new ways to complete dangerous tasks faster, easier, and with fewer sailors and marines in harm’s way.For this reason, SMi Group are pleased to host UMST 2020 , which will provide a crucial forum for the discussion of current and future projects and programmes delivering unmanned and autonomous technology for the naval unmanned systems community.The brochure with the full agenda to be released soon, interested parties can request a copy on the event website at http://www.umsconference.com/einpr1 SNAPSHOT OF CONFIRMED SPEAKERS FOR 2020:• Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy• Vice Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Fleet Commander, Portuguese Navy• Rear Admiral Andrew Burns, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability), Royal Navy• Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy• Colonel Dan Cheesman, Chief Technology Officer, Royal Navy• Commander Ian Danbury, Deputy Director NATO MUS Innovation and Coordination Cell, NATO HQ• Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)• Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrate Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US Navy• Plus many more This year’s event will focus on Autonomy for MCM and ASW operations, updates on key unmanned platform programmes, the future of unmanned capabilities in the Royal Navy (including a dedicated panel), preparing and supporting unmanned systems for operations, UMS interoperability initiatives, unmanned hydrography and oceanography, and more.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount ending on 31st January 2020. To register online, please visit http://www.umsconference.com/einpr1 13th-14th May 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKSponsored by Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd and Intrepid MindsFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



