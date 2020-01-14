Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market Forecasts, 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-Time PCR (qPCR) Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The digital PCR and real-time PCR is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.



The factors contributing to the growth of digital PCR and real-time PCR market includes increasing incidence of target diseases such as malaria, cancer, tuberculosis, and HIV, growing used of biomarker profiling for monitoring and diagnosis, successful completion of human genome sequencing and ongoing technological advancement in PCR technologies. Moreover, inorganic growth strategies that include mergers and acquisition through PCR manufacturers to enhance their product portfolio and incorporation of novel QPCR products is propelling the growth of dPCR and qPCR market.



The global digital PCR and real-time PCR industry are segmented on the basis of technology, application, and product. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into digital PCR and quantitative PCR. Based on the application, the market is segmented into clinical application, research application, and forensic application. Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents and consumables, instruments and software.



The market is further segmented based on geography including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region mainly due to the large prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases with raising awareness in the patients regarding early diagnosis of diseases is boosting the demand for digital PCR and real-time PCR market.



The key players of digital PCR and real-time PCR market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BioMrieux S.A., Fluidigm Corp., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Siemens AG.



Report Scope



Comprehensive research methodology of the global digital PCR and real-time PCR market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global digital PCR and real-time PCR market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global digital PCR and real-time PCR market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

3.3.3. Qiagen N.V.

3.3.4. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

3.3.5. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



4. Market Determinants

4.1 Motivators

4.2 Restraints

4.1. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Digital PCR & Real Time PCR Market by Technology

5.1.1. Quantitative PCR

5.1.2. Digital PCR

5.2. Global Digital PCR & Real Time PCR Market by Product

5.2.1. Reagents and Consumables

5.2.2. Instruments

5.2.3. Software

5.3. Global Digital PCR & Real Time PCR Market by Application

5.3.1. Clinical Application

5.3.2. Research Application

5.3.3. Forensic Application



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. US

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. India

6.3.3. Japan

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

7.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

7.3. Analytik Jena AG

7.4. Avance Biosciences

7.5. Becton Dickinson and Co.

7.6. Biodesix, Inc.

7.7. BioMrieux S.A.

7.8. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

7.9. Danaher Corporation

7.10. Eppendorf AG

7.11. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7.12. Fluidigm Corp.

7.13. JN Medsys

7.14. Merck KGaA

7.15. Promega Corp.

7.16. QIAGEN N.V.

7.17. Quantabio

7.18. Siemens AG

7.19. Takara Bio, Inc.

7.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



