RiskIQ Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Christophe Culine as CRO to Fuel Next Stage of Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RiskIQ, the world leader in attack surface management, today announced the appointment of SaaS veteran Christophe Culine to the position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Culine will lead RiskIQ's global sales expansion and oversee customer experience.



A distinguished growth expert, Culine draws upon more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and customer support leadership to build upon and accelerate RiskIQ's growth. With a track record of joining early to mid-stage companies and growing their revenue to $300 million and beyond, Culine is a natural fit for RiskIQ as he takes leadership of the maturing Attack Surface Management category that is redefining Threat Intelligence and Vulnerability Management.

"RiskIQ is leading the way with Attack Surface Management this past year, doubling the size of our community user base with over 6,000 global organizations leveraging our platform, including 30% of the Fortune 500, 17 of the 25 largest banks in North America, and 8 of the 15 largest global brands. Christophe is coming on board to continue this momentum," said RiskIQ CEO Lou Manousos. "Successfully building global sales and customer success teams that led to four IPOs and two successful acquisitions at high-growth startups, his experience will help secure our leadership position in this fast-growing space. His management philosophy, which focuses on coaching, mentoring, and training, combined with a proven process to drive predictable and accelerated revenue growth, is key for RiskIQ as we pave the path forward as the category leader."

RiskIQ will leverage Culine's wealth of sales leadership experience, including in channels, government, global sales, and business development at category-leading companies, such as Qualys and Fortinet. Most recently, Culine coached the team at Venafi from early-stage to mainstream adoption, delivering an astounding 1,600% growth over a short period.

"RiskIQ has limitless potential, and I see immense opportunity to help the team continue its impressive growth trajectory and move toward the very real possibility of becoming a public software company," Culine said. "With RiskIQ's current book of business and its team and technology beginning to gain widespread recognition by the market, signing on to lead the sales team was an opportunity of a lifetime."

About RiskIQ

RiskIQ is the leader in digital attack surface management, providing the most comprehensive discovery, intelligence, and mitigation of threats associated with an organization's digital presence. With more than 75 percent of attacks originating outside the firewall, RiskIQ allows enterprises to gain unified insight and control over web, social and mobile exposures. Trusted by thousands of security analysts, security teams, and CISO's, RiskIQ's platform combines advanced internet data reconnaissance and analytics to expedite investigations, understand digital attack surfaces, assess risk, and take action to protect the business, brand, and customers. Based in San Francisco, the company is backed by Summit Partners, Battery Ventures, Georgian Partners, and MassMutual Ventures.

