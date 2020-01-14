SMi Group’s 6th annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 – Registration opens

Helicopters 2020

SMi Reports: Registration for Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest is now open.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the 6th annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe conference , which will commence on 20 – 21 May 2020, in Budapest, Hungary.Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 is Europe’s leading regional conference focused on helicopter technology, where key military speakers from the military helicopter community will meet and discuss rotary procurement, platform upgrades and modernisation, interoperability, and national defence priorities and capabilities.Key nations to attend include Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia & Romania This year’s event will have a strong support from the host nation, Hungarian Forces as well as other senior military experts from the Central and Eastern European region, where confirmed speakers for 2020 includes:• Brigadier General Joszef Koller, Commander 86th Helicopter Base, Hungarian Armed Forces• Brigadier General Robert Klestinec, Slovak Air Force Deputy Commander, Slovak Armed Forces• Brigadier General Michael Krizanec, Chief of Staff and Deputy CO Air Force, Croatian Air Force• Air Flotilla General Valerica Vrajescu, Deputy Commander Joint Forces Command, Romanian Armed ForcesFor interested parties, there is an early bird saving of £400 for bookings made by 31st January. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/EINPR1 Benefits of attending:• Delegates will have the chance to hear keynote briefings from senior officers from Central and Eastern Europe• A special focus will be explored on multipurpose helicopter technology and joint force interoperability• The opportunity to learn from top quality panel discussions involving technical managers and project engineers from established military organisations.• Informal networking time where delegates are provided insight from peers and colleagues that are currently shaping and influencing regional helicopter programmesThis year’s event will also focus on key topics revolving the modernisation of rotary fleets, weapons development, MRO, SAR capabilities , multirole upgrades, combat focused platforms and many more.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up will be released soon. Register at http://www.futurehelicopter.co.uk/EINPR1 Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 202020th – 21st May 2020Budapest, HungaryFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



