Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market 2019-2024: Focus on Technology and Application

The global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 34.78% on the basis of revenue during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

The autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of by technology, application, and region. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market outlook in terms of factors driving the market, market trends, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Insights



North America, which includes the U.S. and Canada, dominated the global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market with a share of 47% in 2018. In North America, the U.S. acquired a major market share in 2019 due to the major deployment of BVLOS drones in various sectors in the country.



The global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period 2019-2024, owing to the low battery life of drones required to operate in BVLOS ranges and growing need to increase flight duration.



However, stringent regulatory framework and safety concerns act as major challenges for the market. The rise of BVLOS drone market in the commercial application is expected to create viable opportunities for the global autonomous drone wireless charging and infrastructure market.

Expert Quote



The increasing demand for BVLOS drones in different commercial applications in future is expected to help in fueling the market for wireless drone charging system. This is because a drone with high payload capacity and endurance needs more power backup for continuous operations.



Key Companies in the Market



The key market players in the global autonomous wireless drone charging drone and infrastructure market include ALKRAS LLC, Divisek Systems, Edronic, Global Transmission Energy Corporation, H3 Dynamics, HEISHA, HUMAVOX LTD., Powerlight Technologies, Shanghai Chu-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, Skysense, Inc., SkyX Systems Corp., Solace Power Inc., SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., WiBotic Inc., WiPo Wireless Power Pty Ltd, and Witricity Corporation.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Overview

1.2 Market Drivers

1.2.1 Growing Need to Increase Flight Duration

1.2.2 Increasing Requirement of Wireless Charging Technology

1.3 Market Challenges

1.3.1 Safety Concerns due to Electromagnetic Radiations and Temperature Fluctuations

1.3.2 Stringent Rules and Regulations Pertaining to the Drone Industry

1.4 Market Opportunities

1.4.1 Enabling the Futuristic Drone Applications

1.4.2 Proliferation of BVLOS Drone Operations

1.5 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis



2 Competitive Insights

2.1 Key Developments and Strategies

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Share of Key Business Strategies

2.1.3 Product Launches and Developments

2.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

2.1.5 Awards

2.1.6 Others (Business Expansion and Funding)

2.2 Competitive Benchmarking



3 Overview of Wireless Charging System

3.1 Introduction to Wireless Charging System

3.2 Wireless Charging Supporting Devices

3.2.1 Handheld Devices

3.2.1.1 Mobile Phones

3.2.1.2 Laptops

3.2.1.3 Others

3.2.2 Electric Vehicle

3.2.3 Robots and Drones

3.2.4 Others

3.3 Leading Players in Wireless Charging Systems

3.4 Pros and Cons of Wireless Charging Systems



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Importance of Wireless Charging in Autonomous Drone Industry

4.2 Funding Scenario in Wireless Drone Charging Industry

4.3 Regulatory Scenario for Wireless Charging

4.4 Comparative Analysis Between Different Wireless Charging Technologies

4.5 Patent Analysis

4.6 Product Assortment



5 Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market

5.1 Assumptions and Limitations

5.2 Market Overview



6 Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market (by Technology)

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Inductive Technology

6.3 Resonant Technology

6.4 RF Technology

6.5 Laser-Based Technology

6.6 Others



7 Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market (by Application)

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Personal and Hobbyist

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Military and Government



8 Global Autonomous Drone Wireless Charging and Infrastructure Market (by Region)

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.5 Rest-of-the-World



9 Company Profiles

9.1 ALKRAS LLC

9.2 Divisek Systems

9.3 Edronic

9.4 Global Transmission Energy Corporation

9.5 H3 Dynamics

9.6 HEISHA

9.7 HUMAVOX Ltd.

9.8 Powerlight Technologies

9.9 Semtech Corporation

9.10 Shanghai Chu-Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

9.11 Skysense, Inc.

9.12 SkyX Systems Corp.

9.13 Solace Power Inc.

9.14 SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

9.15 WiBotic Inc.

9.16 WiPo Wireless Power Pty. Ltd.

9.17 Witricity Corporation



