The global CMOS image sensors market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period

Global CMOS Image Sensors Market: About this market This CMOS image sensors market analysis considers sales from consumer electronics, automotive, security and surveillance, industrial, and other applications.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CMOS Image Sensors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838782/?utm_source=GNW

Our study also finds the sales of CMOS image sensors in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2019, the consumer electronics segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as capturing high-resolution images under low light will play a significant role in the consumer electronics segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global CMOS image sensors market report looks at factors such as growing popularity of social media applications, rise in automation across industries, and advent of multiple-lens camera in smartphones. However, high cost associated with 3D packaging, accuracy issues, and adverse impact of trade war may hamper the growth of the CMOS image sensors industry over the forecast period.



Global CMOS Image Sensors Market: Overview

Rise in automation across industries

Increasing focus on improving productivity and minimizing cost has led to the increasing adoption of automation in industries. This is expected to drive the implementation of CMOS image sensors across discrete and process industrial applications. CMOS image sensors are increasingly being used in industrial robots, UAVs, and drones to conduct real-time analysis of drone flight environments while detecting, classifying, and tracking objects. Also, CMOS image sensors are increasingly being integrated with surveillance cameras to enhance their image-based inspection. Also, vendors are shifting toward the adoption of CMOS image sensors as they are more cost-effective than CCD image sensors and consume less power than CCD image sensors. All these factors will lead to the expansion of the global CMOS image sensors market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

Technological advances in CMOS image sensors

Vendors in the market are seeking new architectures and prototypes to decrease the pixel size and enhance the electro-optical performance. Smaller pixels in CMOS image sensors result in higher resolution, lower power consumption, and lower costs. CMOS image sensor manufacturers are also working on the development of image sensor prototypes that will integrate the capabilities and features of CMOS and CCD image sensors. Furthermore, the emergence of 3D-stacked image sensors is also expected to drive market growth. These sensors enable flexible manufacturing options and facilitate optimization for each die in the 3D stack to offer a decreasing form factor. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global CMOS image sensors market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading CMOS image sensors manufacturers, that include ams AG, Canon Inc., GalaxyCore Inc., Himax Technologies Inc., OmniVision Technologies Inc., ON Semiconductor Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., and STMicroelectronics NV.

Also, the CMOS image sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05838782/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.