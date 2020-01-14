Exclusive Interview with Conference Speaker Martin Slegl Released Ahead of Parallel Trade 2020

Parallel Trade 2020

SMi has released an exclusive interview with industry expert Martin Slegl, Regional Principal of East Europe, IQVIA, ahead of the upcoming Parallel Trade 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In less than 4 weeks’ time, on the 4th-5th February, SMi’s Parallel Trade conference will convene in London. The 2020 event will explore shortages of medicines, challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights, as well as provide attendees with the chance to meet and network with a range of industry experts.During the run-up to the conference, SMi interviewed industry expert and conference speaker Martin Slegl , Regional Principal of East Europe, IQVIA, to find out more about his role in the industry, what he’s looking forward to at Parallel Trade 2020, and more.Martin has over 9 years’ experience in the area of management consulting; his specialty is cross border trade and he has worked for a large number of HQs across Europe in different therapy areas. He also holds CEMS Master's in International Management and Master’s in Business Economics degrees from ESADE and University of Economics in Prague.Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:What do you hope the falsified medicines directive will achieve?I do not expect much effectiveness of the FMD, as it is a very expensive solution of a problem that hardly exist.How would you describe the EE landscape at the moment and what do you consider as most critical legal challenges that needed to be addressed asap?Eastern Europe (EE) is fragmented into a large number of mid to small size markets with relatively different legal frameworks and challenges. Eastern European countries will almost certainly remain predominantly parallel export markets, given their relatively low prices. However, there are discussions in a number of EE countries about finding the right balance of reasonable pricing and access of innovation and its availability.What aspect of parallel trade will your talk explore?About key insights into Eastern European markets when it comes to PT trends as well as regulation changes related to trade and availability of medicine including 2020 expectations.The full interview can be downloaded online at www.parallel-trade.com/einpr6 Martin will be presenting “Insights into Eastern Europe (EE)” on day two of the conference, covering:• Updates about distribution legal changes across EE• Availability of specialty drugs in EE• EE as import market(s)With less than 4 weeks to go until the conference, places are increasingly limited – interested parties are advised to secure their place online at www.parallel-trade.com/einpr6 Parallel Trade 2020Main Conference: 4th-5th February 2020Pre-Conference Workshops: 3rd February 2020Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.