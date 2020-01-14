ProBioGen and Lava Therapeutics Sign Cell Line Development and GMP Manufacturing Agreement for Novel Bispecific Molecule

BERLIN, Germany and UTRECHT, The Netherlands, January 14, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- ProBioGen AG and Lava Therapeutics B.V. announced the closing of a cell line development and manufacturing agreement for Lava’s novel bispecific antibody lead candidate.

Founded in 2016, Lava Therapeutics works on the development of antibody formats for the successful retrieval and activation of the body’s own immune system to effectively kill cancer cells in the tumor microenvironment. Under the agreement and using its CHO.RiGHT™ expression platform, including its recently launched DirectedLuck Transposase technology for generation of stable high-titer cell lines, ProBioGen will conduct cell line development of a γδ T-cell engaging bispecific antibody format. With subsequent process development and GMP manufacturing, this project depicts another full-service program conducted at ProBioGen.

“We like to get our hands on novel protein formats”, said ProBioGen’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Wieland Wolf, “and we are very much looking forward conducting this project together with Lava Therapeutics.”

“Solving the manufacturing requirements early in drug development is a key element to enabling the future success of a program”, commented Steve Hurly, Chief Executive Officer at Lava Therapeutics. “With ProBioGen, we found a scientific-driven partner with a proven development platform and a dedicated analytical panel for challenging bispecific antibody formats.”

About ProBioGen AG ProBioGen is a premier, Berlin-based specialist for developing and manufacturing complex therapeutic antibodies and glycoproteins. Combining both state-of-the-art development services, based on ProBioGen’s CHO.RiGHTTM expression and manufacturing platform, together with intelligent product-specific technologies yields biologics with optimized properties. Rapid and integrated cell line and process development, comprehensive analytical development and following reliable GMP manufacturing is performed by a highly skilled and experienced team. All services and technologies are embedded in a total quality management system to assure compliance with international ISO and GMP standards (EMA/FDA). ProBioGen was founded 1994, is privately owned, and located in Berlin, Germany.

About Lava Therapeutics Lava Therapeutics B.V. is a start-up biotechnology company, founded in 2016 that creates and develops next generation γδ T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies for the treatment of cancer. Their first-in-class immuno-oncology approach activates γδ T cells in a tumor target dependent manner. The company’s proprietary γδ TCR-bispecific antibody platform originates from cutting-edge research by Dr. Hans van der Vliet’s group at the Amsterdam University Medical Center and Cancer Center Amsterdam. The objective of Lava Therapeutics B.V is to develop potent, safe and cost-effective biopharmaceuticals that arm the immune system to recognize and destroy tumor cells.

