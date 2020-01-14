The Global Optical Brighteners Market size is expected to reach $1,133.23 million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.17% CAGR during the forecast period

Optical brighteners are also called as optical brightening agents or fluorescent whitening agents. These are chemical compounds that absorb light in the electromagnetic spectrum’s ultraviolet region; these re-emit light in the blue region with the help of fluorescence.

Optical brighteners are applied by the whitening effect to enhance the appearance of paper and fabric.



In laundry detergents, optical brighteners are usually used to improve the appearance of clothes. They can also be used in cosmetics and high brightness papers. Several modern eyes and face powder products contain microspheres of optical brightener that help brighten dark areas of the skin.



Stilbene, coumarin, and diphenyl pyrazoline are the main brightener chemicals. These brighteners are mainly used in the textile, detergent, paper, beauty products, and plastic industries. Due to low volatility and excellent chemical stability, optical brighteners are highly water-soluble. Also, because of the high compatibility with other pigments and dyes, the brighteners are widely used in the cosmetics and plastics industries.



The detergent industry is the biggest user of fluorescent brighteners. Clothes naturally lose their whiteness over a period of time. Optical brightening agents are commonly used in detergents not only to preserve the whiteness but also to improve the overall brightness of the fabric by converting colors of low density to those of high density.



Europe has the highest number of manufacturers of optical brighteners. There has been a major shift in demand from the region of Europe and America to the economies of the Asia Pacific and Latin America. In addition, the market was negatively affected by the collapse of paper mills in Europe and the U.S. combined with consolidation in the industry. A surge in the demand for fluorescent whitening agents in the Asia Pacific region from different applications including fabric softeners, detergents, teeth whitener, textiles, and paper whitening has provided a massive boost to overall demand.



Growth in industries like chemicals, paper, and textiles is responsible for the high demand for products, and this pattern is projected to continue over the forecast period. Market expansion is also fuelled by upcoming development projects in different countries such as France, Germany, China, and India in the chemical industry. A decline in oil prices led to fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and market volatility. Due to this trend, resellers and consumers of optical brighteners have experienced a reduction in margins.



Owing to its contribution to the economy and high employment potential, the textile industry is at the heart of this development. Adopting these technological advances is now important for manufacturing units to stay competitive in the global scenario and continually work towards the industry’s growth. Optical brightening agents are special dyes that soak up ultraviolet light and re-emit light, usually at 420-470 nm, in the blue region. This procedure is called the "whitening effect," which is widely used without the damaging effects of bleaching to improve the appearance of certain colors. Yellow tones appear whiter by increasing the amount of reflected blue light. Membrane technology can be used to catch and focus on the reusable optical brightening agent to reduce operating costs in the textile and paper industries. Such compounds are included in the formulation of commercial detergents to improve whiteness and enhance color intensification.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Paper, Fabric, Detergents & Soaps, Synthetics & Plastics and Others Applications. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Consumer Product, Textiles & Apparel, Security & Safety, Packaging and Other End Use. The report also covers geographical segmentation of Optical Brighteners market. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. For the better analysis, the geographies are segmented into countries.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, RPM International Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, 3V Sigma SpA (3V, Inc.), Archroma, Milliken & Company (Keystone Aniline Corporation), Teh Fong Min International Co., Ltd., Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG (Fengler Beteiligungs GmbH), Akzo Nobel N.V.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Paper



• Fabric



• Detergents & Soaps



• Synthetics & Plastics and



• Others Applications



By End Use



• Consumer Product



• Textiles & Apparel



• Security & Safety



• Packaging and



• Other End Use



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o India



o Japan



o Australia



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Huntsman Corporation



• BASF SE



• RPM International, Inc.



• Eastman Chemical Company



• 3V Sigma SpA (3V, Inc.)



• Archroma



• Milliken & Company (Keystone Aniline Corporation)



• Teh Fong Min International Co., Ltd.



• Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG (Fengler Beteiligungs GmbH)



• Akzo Nobel N.V.



