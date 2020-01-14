China Flexible Packaging Market 2020 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

China Flexible Packaging

China Flexible Packaging Market

One of the major trends set to emerge in the flexible packaging market in China is rising preference for aesthetically appealing products.Consumers tend to prefer packaged goods such as cosmetics, toiletries, and food products that are presented in an aesthetically appealing manner.

Key Players of Global China Flexible Packaging Market =>

Amcor Ltd., Shanghai Zijiang Colour Printing & Packaging Co Ltd. Shandong Lipeng Co., Ltd., Southern Packaging Group Limited, Wenzhou Co-Pack, LD Pack, Huhtamaki Group, Coveris Holdings, Logos Packaging Holdings Limited, Sealed Air Corporation, ND Paper Holdings and, China Flexible Packaging Holdings Ltd. are among the few critical operating players in the China Flexible Packaging Market.

The F&B sector is a significant consumer of plastic packaging as the products in this sector are fast moving and need to be a light and low cost to reduce transportation costs and to facilitate immediate disposal.

These are the factors propelling the market growth. However, the demand for food products which are not just convenient and of high value and quality but also have a longer shelf life to retain their freshness for a more extended period and have convenient packaging. Thus, the rise in F&B consumption is driving the sales of the flexible packaging market in China.

On Basis of Packaging Form:

By the Packaging Form, China Flexible Packaging Market is bifurcated into Pouches, Bags, Wraps, Roll Stocks, Blister and Strip Packs.

Among all, Pouches accounted for the largest share of the market. Plastic pouches are widely used for single-use servers as consumers in China have highly time-stressed lifestyles; they are seeking greater convenience in sauces, dressings, and condiments. This eliminates the hassle of trying to store unused portions which may spoil and go to waste.

Smaller household sizes also contributed to this trend. With the increase in the popularity of convenience foods is leading to growth in the expansion of microwavable and retort handy pouches.

On Basis of Raw Material:

By the Raw Material, China flexible packaging market is segmented into Plastics, Paper, Aluminium Foils, and Multilayer. Flexible plastic packaging segment is accounted for the largest share in the overall flexible packaging market in China. This segment is expected to stay in the lead over the forecast period.

Furthermore, a bio-based Polypropylene (PP) polymer is also contributing significantly to sustainable growth in the industry. Owing to High flexural strength and semi-crystalline nature has made it ideal for unique applications for packaging materials.

On Basis of Application:

By the Application, China flexible packaging market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Personal and Household Care, and Others.

Among all, the Food and Beverage industry dominated the market. The demand for BOPP film packaging offers high resistance to humidity, high abilities to preserve freshness and transparency that suitable for vacuum packaging of meat products with high shelf life.

