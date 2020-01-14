Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market to Reach USD 36.45 Billion by 2026; Increasing Adoption of Smartphones & Tablets to Propel Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in UCaaS Market Research Report are 3M Company, Adobe Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Apple Inc., Google (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company, Intel Corporation, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global unified communication as a service (UCaaS) market size is projected to reach USD 36.45 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. This information is given in a recently published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “ Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Telephony, Unified Messaging, Collaboration Platforms, Conferencing, and Reporting and Analytics), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunications, Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Transportation, Public Sector and Utilities, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The report further states that the market was worth USD 16.73 billion in 2018. It is likely to gain momentum from the ability of UCaaS to optimize business processing and upsurge productivity by enhancing communication between teams.

Highlights of the Report

Elaborate details about the UCaaS market trends, opportunities, challenges, growth drivers, and obstacles.

List of all the segments present in the market, including the niche ones.

Geographical analysis to let the entrepreneurs know about suitable areas to invest in.

In-depth information about the strategies of key players to help the clients in growing their businesses.



To gain more insights into the market with detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Implementation of BYOD Services by Companies to Boost Growth

Nowadays, many companies are putting forward the bring your own devices (BYOD) services for their employees. It is set to aid these companies in improving collaboration, increasing productivity, strengthening communication channels between employees, and cutting costs. The service enables employees to get access to the corporate network via their own devices. Employees can connect their devices, such as smartphones, laptops, PCs, and notebooks into the network of a particular company that they are a part of.

Additionally, several businesses are offering the feature of mobility solutions to enhance consumer satisfaction with faster service and response, as well as to manage business continuity. Besides, mobility solutions help the employees in being in touch with their colleagues, partners, and consumers. Lastly, the increasing adoption of tablets and smartphones, coupled with the persistent development of 5G infrastructure, are expected to propel the UCaaS market growth during the forthcoming period.

North America to Dominate Stoked by Technological Advancements

The market is geographically fragmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Out of these, North America had generated USD 6.68 billion UCaaS market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market in the coming years by reaching USD 13.34 billion. This growth is attributable to the ongoing technological developments and steady growth of the economy. Apart from that, rising expenditure on IT infrastructure would also drive growth. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR backed by the upsurging availability of smartphones and large consumer population. Emerging nations, namely, Japan, China, and India, would also contribute to the growth of the market. But, the growth in this region may be obstructed by the increasing concerns regarding security issues and data privacy.



Request a Sample Copy: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Verizon Collaborates with Zoom to Expand Product Portfolio

June 2019: Verizon Business Group, a division of Verizon Communications based in New Jersey, announced that it has teamed up Zoom Video Communications, a provider of remote conferencing services, headquartered in the U.S. As per the collaboration, Verizon will be able to provide its large consumer base with the latest, unified communications solution. It would aid in enhancing organizational collaboration. At present, Zoom’s unified communications platform is available to all the consumers of Verizon as a cloud service. The consumers will get access to around 50 countries using either call-me or toll-free/call-in toll numbers. It would help both companies in gaining the maximum unified communication as a service market share during the forecast period.



List of the most renowned organizations operating in the Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) Market are:



Google LLC

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

AT&T

Polycom Inc.

IBM Corporation

Genesys

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Verizon Communications, Inc.

NICE

ALE International

Other key market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





Table of Content:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component (Value) Telephony Unified Messaging Collaboration Platforms Conferencing Reporting and Analytics By Organization Size (Value) SMEs Large Enterprises By End-User (Value) Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) IT and Telecommunications Consumer Goods and Retail Healthcare Travel and Transportation Public Sector and Utilities Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-101934





(Have a Look at Reports Trending in Information & Technology Industry)

Browse Related Reports:

Small Cell 5G Network Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application (Residential & SOHO, Enterprises and Others), By Communication Infrastructure (Femtocell, Metrocell, Picocell and Microcell), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Fibers, Cables, Antenna, Transceiver, Wireless Backhaul, Modem, Router), By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network (RAN), Distributed Antenna System (DAS)), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



High Availability Server Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Consoles & Accessories), By End User (Commercial & Residential) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Identity And Access Management Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Provisioning, Directory Services, Single Sign-On, Others), By Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premises), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail and Consumer Packed Goods, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Deployment (Cloud & On premises), By Service Type (Fraud Analytics & Authentication), By Industry Vertical (IT and Telecommunication, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Blockchain Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Vertical Solutions, Blockchain-as-a-Service), Deployment, Industry Vertical (BFSI, Energy & Utilities, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Telecom, Media & Ent., Retail & Consumer Goods, Travel and Transportation), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Mobile Virtual Network Operators Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Operational Model (Reseller MVNO, Service Provider MVNO, Full MVNO), Service Type (Postpaid, Prepaid), Subscriber (Business, Individual/Residential) and Regional Forecast 2018-2025



Data Integration and Integrity Software Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Component (Tools (Solutions), Services), By Deployment Model (On-Premises, On-Demand), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Digital Signature Market Size, Share And Industry Analysis By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, IT And Telecommunication, Government, HealthCare And Life Science, Education, Retail, Real Estate, And Others) And Regional Forecast 2019-2026



Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Intelligent App Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Service (Google Play, Apple App Store and Others), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises and Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Telecom, Retail and e-commerce and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025



Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Technology (Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Others), By Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, IT & Telecom, Government, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Virtual Reality Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Nonimmersive, Semi-Immersive), By Industry Vertical (Gaming & Entertainment Media, Healthcare, Education, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing), By Application (Training & Simulation, Educational, Attraction, Research & Development) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Press Release- https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/unified-communication-as-a-service-ucaas-market-9497



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.