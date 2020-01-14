Diet Demand Says Prescription Aids Are Effective in Treating Overweight and Obese Patients

/EIN News/ -- Lexington, KY, Jan. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quite often, being overweight or obese revolves around a lot more than just food. In most cases, doctors notice a complex set of lifestyle, behavioral, economic and health factors that contribute to weight gain. As the average weight in the U.S. continues to rise, it is becoming clear that a significant portion of Americans require professional weight loss support when it comes to losing weight. This isn’t merely the fault of the individual, rather it is a systemic and partly cultural way in which we relate to food. Food often aids us in comfort, stress relief and socialization. Additionally, the habits we pick up throughout life are often patterned by our upbringing. In that case, we may hardly understand our own personal relationship with food enough to make long lasting changes.

If you’ve struggled with weight loss in the past, have a BMI over 30 or are suffering from weight related conditions such as high blood pressure, or type-2 diabetes weight loss prescription aids prescribed by a certified medical weight loss provider can help you lose weight faster and more efficiently by:

Helping to balance mood and emotions changes that prompt you to eat

Reducing emotional ups and downs

Regulating stress hormones, energy and sleep patterns

Controlling hunger pangs and cravings for sugar, carbs, junk food, etc.

Accelerating metabolism for increased fat burning

With the right prescription plan (combined with dietary changes), dieters who have struggled with weight loss can hit target weight loss goals much faster and bypass any cycles of weight loss and weight gain. How long you take medication will depend upon the specific plan created by your health provider. Diet Demand, the nation’s leading medical weight loss company provides a range of safe prescriptions to accommodate their doctor-designed diet plans. No two cases are alike, which is why Diet Demand builds plans based on each individual’s medical profile. Such prescriptions can help you lose 5-10 percent or more of your body weight to improve important health markers. With Diet Demand’s virtual support, prescription weight loss aids can be shipped directly to your home or office for ultimate convenience.

If you’re interested in having Diet Demand’s team develop a customized diet and prescription plan just for you, be sure to call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state of the art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

About the Company:

DietDemand is the nation's leader in medical, weight loss offering a full line of prescription medication, doctor, nurse and nutritional coaching support. For over a decade, DietDemand has produced a sophisticated, doctor designed weight loss program that addresses each individual specific health need to promote fast, safe and long-term weight loss.

