Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market 2020 | Industry Analysis and Forecasts to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market. This report focused on Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report studies the Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Bertrandt

EDAG Engineering GmbH

IAV GmbH

AVL List GmbH

Horiba

Altran

FEV Group

AKKA Technologies

ASAP Holding GmbH

Robert Bosch (ITK Engineering)

Alten GmbH

Kistler Instrumente

Altair Engineering

P3 Automotive GmbH

ESG Group

RLE International Group

P+Z Engineering GmbH

M Plan GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

OEMs

Component Suppliers

Others

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

1.1 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 North America

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

1.2.5 Central & South America

1.2.6 Middle East & Africa

1.3 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018

1.3.3 Designing

1.3.4 Prototyping

1.3.5 System Integration

1.3.6 Testing

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 OEMs

1.4.2 Component Suppliers

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)

2.2 Competitive Status

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 Bertrandt

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 EDAG Engineering GmbH

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 IAV GmbH

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 AVL List GmbH

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 Horiba

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Altran

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 FEV Group

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 AKKA Technologies

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 ASAP Holding GmbH

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Robert Bosch (ITK Engineering)

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Alten GmbH

3.12 Kistler Instrumente

3.13 Altair Engineering

3.14 P3 Automotive GmbH

3.15 ESG Group

3.16 RLE International Group

3.17 P+Z Engineering GmbH

3.18 M Plan GmbH

4 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)

4.1 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

4.3 Potential Application of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automotive Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO)

Continued….

