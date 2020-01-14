Electrical Estimating Software Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Electrical Estimating Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, January 14, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Electrical Estimating Software Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electrical Estimating Software Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Electrical Estimating Software market. This report focused on Electrical Estimating Software market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Electrical Estimating Software Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report studies the Electrical Estimating Software market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
McCormick Systems
Esticom
TurboBid LLC
Charter Estimating Company
JDM Technology Group
FieldPulse
Trimble
PlanSwift
Spearhead Software
eTakeoff
First Choice Electrical Estimating Software
Hard Hat Industry Solutions
Jaffe Software Systems
Electrical Resources
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, the market can be split into
School
Electrical Industry
Others
Key Stakeholders
Raw material suppliers
Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers
Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO
Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions
Importers and exporters
Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms
Trade associations and industry bodies
End-use industries
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Further breakdown of Electrical Estimating Software market on basis of the key contributing countries.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Electrical Estimating Software Market Report by Company, Regions, Types and Applications, Global Status and Forecast to 2025
1 Industry Overview of Electrical Estimating Software
1.1 Electrical Estimating Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Electrical Estimating Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Electrical Estimating Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 North America
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
1.2.5 Central & South America
1.2.6 Middle East & Africa
1.3 Electrical Estimating Software Market by Type
1.3.1 Global Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Million US$) and Growth Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Global Electrical Estimating Software Revenue Market Share by Type in 2018
1.3.3 Cloud-Based
1.3.4 On-Premises
1.4 Electrical Estimating Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 School
1.4.2 Electrical Industry
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Electrical Estimating Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Global Electrical Estimating Software Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2014-2019)
2.2 Competitive Status
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data
3.1 McCormick Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Esticom
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 TurboBid LLC
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Charter Estimating Company
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 JDM Technology Group
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 FieldPulse
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Trimble
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 PlanSwift
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Spearhead Software
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 eTakeoff
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Electrical Estimating Software Revenue (Value) (2014-2019)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 First Choice Electrical Estimating Software
3.12 Hard Hat Industry Solutions
3.13 Jaffe Software Systems
3.14 Electrical Resources
4 Global Electrical Estimating Software Market Size by Type and Application (2014-2019)
4.1 Global Electrical Estimating Software Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Electrical Estimating Software Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
4.3 Potential Application of Electrical Estimating Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Electrical Estimating Software
Continued….
