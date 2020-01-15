Global Body Lotions Market Value Worth $52.7 Billion in 2019 As Per TBRC Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds Body Lotions Global Market Report 2020 from its research database, the complete report is spread across 200+ pages.

The global body lotions market was worth $52.7 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% and reach $81.1 billion by 2023.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 15, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global body lotions industry is expected to grow at a rate of about 11.4% and reach $81.1 billion by 2023. As millennials will represent a large part of the global workforce and play a major role in driving the current economy, their preferences and shopping habits will be an important driving factor for the lotions market. However, strict regulations by government agencies on the use of certain ingredients in making cosmetics is expected to act as a key restraint on the market.

The body lotions manufacturing market consists of the sales of body lotions. Body lotions are a smooth liquid preparation designed to be applied to the skin for medicinal, cosmetic purposes, or protective purposes.

The global bodylotions market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The body lotions market is segmented by type into dry skin body lotion, oily skin body lotion, normal skin body lotion, and others.

By Geography - The global body lotions is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Trends In The Body Lotions Market

The demand for multi-benefit combinations has been increasing rapidly. Products such as foundations with anti-aging serums, sun screen lotions, nail polish with UV protection and anti-aging claims are introduced into the market. Multi-benefit solutions are expected to continue to penetrate further into different categories such as hair care with anti-aging or fragrance to lipsticks with lip care.

Potential Opportunities In The Body Lotions Market

With an increase in emerging markets and increase in innovation, the scope and potential for the global body lotions market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are Aveeno, Cetaphil, Olay, Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Clarins, Crabtreeand Evelyn, Hempz, Murad, and L`Oréal S.A.

