ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes market. This report focused on ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

The key players covered in this study

3M, Ambu, Covidien-Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, GSI Technologies, Olympus Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Eschmann Equipment, Graphic Controls, Tianrun Medical, B. Braun, tryker, Kirwan Surgical, Utah Medical, ZOLL Medical, Shining Health Care, Bovie Medical, Rhythmlink International, Ardiem Medical, Greatbatch Medical, Ad-Tech Medical, Screentec Medical, Kls Martin Group, Erbe Elektromedizin

Market Overview

ECG disposable medical electrodes are metal conductors, mostly in the form of plates or needles, used in various diagnostic and treatment procedures to establish contact with the recipient’s body organs. The transfer of the energy of ionic currents in the body to electrical currents that can be amplified and studied using them. With newer technologies in this field of medical study, newer ECG disposable medical electrodes offer convenient and economical disposable variants that are compatible with all machines. Technological advancement has been the main driver in this market.

The snap-on connector wires that are present on advanced variants help in easy replacement and assembly. Most ECG disposable medical electrodes have a high viscosity in order to adhere to the patient’s skin directly using integrated gel technology. Used only by trained medical practitioners and institutions, these products are also individually marketed as spare parts for the analogue heart rate (ECG) monitor sensors. The market for economical and affordable ECG disposable medical electrodes variants that are disposable and easily available is set to witness a boost in the overall market growth with the increased awareness and spending on the healthcare industry.

The major detrimental factor regarding such disposable technology is the waste generation and management issues and may face a strict policing from the regulatory authorities in the near future. This being a cost-effective option for both users and manufacturers the trade-off between quality and price is another matter of concern. While most medical organizations in all countries are making ECG disposable medical electrodes a mandatory use product to maintain hygiene levels and prevent the spread of infection, the disposable electrodes market is set to see positive growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The report on the global ECG disposable medical electrodes gives the market study of the size and growth rates of the overall market and for each of the component submarkets. The demarcation criteria have been taken as the product type and the treatment type applications that these products find.

The main product type segments are given as:

• Needle Electrodes

• Patch Electrodes

• Others

Structurally different, needle electrodes are metallic wires that can be inserted into the skin for internal monitoring while patch electrodes are made of conductive fabric that is stuck onto the skin.

The application segments have been given as:

• Diagnostic Electrodes

• Therapeutic Electrodes

• Other Electrodes

The basic functionality of ECG disposable medical electrodes remaining the same, the different fields that they are used can be studied to understand the key growth segments and identify the potential market opportunities.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, this report analyzes the sales, revenue and market shares of each country in the global ECG disposable medical electrodes market. The main regions in this market as given by the geographical segmentation in the report are Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. These major market regions and the constituent key countries have been studied based on the categorizations of size, production, and export & import data. The recent developments and the expansion plans in these countries are given by this report. The distribution channels, both direct and indirect, also play a major role in the ECG disposable medical electrodes market.

Industry News

Medico Electrodes International Limited, an Indian medical electrodes manufacturing company, has been making strides in the global market and stands as the third-largest manufacturer of Disposable Centre Snap Electrodes in the world and the biggest outside the USA. The most notable acquisition would be that of the complete shares in Ambu White Sensors Ltd., a UK based manufacturer of Tab Electrodes, Electrosurgical Plates and Hydrogel from Ambu A/s consisting of two of its manufacturing plants in Warwick, UK.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

2 Regional Market

3 Key Manufacturers

4 Major Application

5 Market by Type

6 Price Overview

7 ConclusionFig Global ECG Disposable Medical Electrodes Market Size and CAGR 2013-2018 (Million USD)

Continued….

