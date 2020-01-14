Dr. Mary Ann Osborne of the Institute For Integral Health to be Featured on Close Up Radio

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hippocrates the ancient Greek physician famously said, “The natural healing force within each one of us is the greatest force in getting well.” How true is it today that we actually possess a holistic mind set regarding our health? With toxins in our air, water, and food add and added effects of stress no wonder we are increasingly vulnerable to diseases and dying at such staggering rates. Dr. Mary Ann Osborne is on a mission to help people achieve the most optimal state of health and wellness and create a happier, healthier life.

Dr. Mary Ann Osborne is an exceptional Integrative nurse, owner of the Institute For Integral Health.

“My practice is designed to treat the “whole” person mind, body, and soul with evidence based integrative services,” says Dr. Osborne. “I go beyond conventional Western medicine by examining the underlying dysfunction in my clients rather than just treating the symptoms. My clients and I are synergistically partners in the overall healing process.”

A nurse since 1986, Dr. Osborne, determined to bridge the gap between traditional and alternative medicine, becoming the first Nurse Practitioner to graduate from the Fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the University of Arizona, Tucson in 2001. She received her doctoral degree with a research in mindfulness-based stress reduction program in women recovering from breast cancer.

“Integrative medicine has a philosophy that doesn’t reject conventional medicine but it also doesn’t accept alternative therapies uncritically, it’s really driven by science,” says Dr. Osborne. “It utilizes the least invasive interventions with a holistic perspective. It also empowers patients to play an active role in their own health and wellness.”

Taking a proactive approach to patient care with empathy and compassion, Dr. Osborne educates her patients that goes above and beyond standard care. She Incorporates diet and lifestyle changes on a personalized level by examining how we live. For instance, what foods are we consuming? Do we have pets that we exercise with? What are the stress levels in our bodies?

“The use of conventional and alternative methods acknowledges that every cell in the body has the wisdom and ability to heal. By creating a nurturing environment that supports that wisdom, your body can literally provide a dramatic change and optimize our health and well-being.”

Wholeheartedly committed to wellness on every level of a person’s life, Dr. Osborne re-creates for her patients a whole new sustainable way of living. Each one of us is a distinct individual with different needs and her person- centered practice focuses on that. Everything within us and around us including our environment affect our health.

Avoiding dairy is high on her list of foods to avoid since dairy is inflammatory because of insulin growth factor linked to cancers. Instead consume foods that nourish our bodies like beans and mushrooms for protein and flax seeds for omega 3.

Dr. Osborne says sustaining gut health is critical and her highly recommend foods are kimchi and sauerkraut. Fruits and vegetable are carbohydrates, so we should really eat a high carb diet avoiding red meat.”

The clean fifteen and the dirty dozen app is an important resource and guideline for which foods should be eaten organically in order to avoid heavy pesticides. Avoid drinking water from plastic bottles to decrease toxins, as well as helping the planet. We must decrease the use of plastics.

"Regrettably, we have a corporate for-profit disease management system and not a health-care system,” says Dr. Osborne. “We need to encourage health care providers to guide patients appropriately. Even designing hospitals with color that are healing boosts our mood and detoxify our minds and bodies.”

Doing exercise doesn’t have to be so rigid. Walking your dog, dancing, anything that keeps us moving is effective. Communing with nature like forest bathing ideally will allow nature to heal you.

“We must find a stillness within by cultivating greater awareness in our lives,” says Dr. Osborne. “Living conscientiously and practicing awareness is one of the most life changing things you can do for your health.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Mary Ann Osborne in a two part series of interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday January 14th at 1 p.m. EST and Doug Llewelyn on January 21st at 1 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.instituteforintegralhealth.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



