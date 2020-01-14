Jaime Vinck of Sierra Tucson to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to recent studies, millions of people word wide struggle with addiction, mood and anxiety disorders, trauma and pain. In addition to life’s hardships we are in a staggering opioid and suicide epidemic that burdens each of us which can lead to unhealthy ways of coping such as self-medicating, self-destructive behavior. But what if there was a treatment center providing a place of healing in a serene, peaceful scenic environment? A place where emotional, physical, and spiritual healing with a collaborative community of professionals can provide insight, understanding, and empowerment.

Jaime Vinck is a nationally recognized speaker and CEO of the Sierra Tucson Group, a highly regarded trauma informed treatment center providing evidence based innovative therapy for over thirty-five years.

“Most of what we do is dedicated to providing healthy coping mechanisms examining everything through the lens of trauma,” says Vinck. “We offer alternative coping strategies that address every facet of a person mind, body, and spirit. Coupled with personalized care designed around each client’s specific needs, every person that comes to Sierra Tucson is assured they will receive the most optimal treatment in a supportive, caring, nurturing setting.”

Considered one of the original thought leaders, Sierra Tucson is located in the Catalina foothills in Tucson Arizona nestled on a 160 acre picturesque campus of wellness centered around integrative care including EMDR, Somatic Experiencing, equine therapy, yoga, massage, and shiatsu. Each person engages in a healthy activity of their choosing with a 24 hour round the clock comprehensive care.

“What also distinguishes us from other traditional rehabs is that we treat primary diagnosis mental health with an evidence -based focus approach,” says Vinck.

Offerings include residential, inpatient and outpatient options for a full continuum of care.

Vinck says that in order to heal we need to maintain healthy relationship with ourselves and with others.

“It’s significant to have camaraderie and genuine empathy for human beings and animals that encourages connection with every part of our universe,” says Vinck. “Thus, Sierra Tucson recognizes the magnificent healing power of animals through equine assisted therapy and enchanting therapy dogs who visit with residents.”

Included is a four day family program critical for the healing of patients and their loved ones.

“We understand that families are the hardest hit when their loved ones suffer from drug or mental health issues. Things don’t happen in a vacuum.” says Vinck.

Continually advancing and remaining cutting edge, Sierra Tucson recently built Copper Sky a 30,000 state of the art square foot facility to increase access to care with inpatient and outpatient programming. They offer a lifetime of Alumina services allowing residents to stay perpetually connected. The online app, Connect 365, lends continuous support with nationally certified recovery coaches.

“We are proud to have built a culture of safety where employees and patients feel protected and are significantly impacted in a positive way,” says Vinck.

It’s clear that this CEO understands the importance of connection, trust, and vulnerability which is why Sierra Tucson is known as a top provider in treatment rehabilitation.

“By creating an organization that lives by these honorable principles our core values permeate throughout so our residents and their families always have a great sense of positivity and hope,” says Jaime Vinck. “Our vision is to deliver the highest quality of care one life at a time.”

