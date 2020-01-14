Fatty Alcohols Market To Reach USD 7.15 Billion By 2027 | Reports And Data

Fatty Alcohols Market Size – USD 4.94 Billion in 2018, CAGR of 4.7%, Fatty Alcohols Industry Trends – The increasing preference for Bio-Based products.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fatty alcohol market is forecast to reach USD 7.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fatty alcohols can be defined as, usually, straight-chain, high-molecular-weight, primary alcohols. However, these alcohols can range from as less as 4–6 carbons to as many as 22–26 carbons, which are usually derived from natural oils and fats. There are various advantages associated with these alcohols, which are contributing to the growth of the market. In this regard, one of its mentionable feature is unusual surface-active properties, due to which, this product witnessed sizable consumption along with extensive commercial use in synthetic detergents. Two of the commercially used methods for reduction associated with manufacturing these alcohols are hydrogenolysis of either fatty acids or fats and sodium reaction. These two processes of reduction provide different products, which is dependent on the starting raw materials.

In regards to region, North America can be noticed to occupy a prominent market position. The market position held by the region is resultant to elevating awareness among consumers and associated rising demand for bio-based products.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The fatty alcohol market held a market share of USD 4.94 Billion in the year 2018 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

In context to Product, the C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.76 Billion in the year 2018, with a growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period. The applicability of the product in the synthesis of surfactants and increasing demand for laundry detergents, and dishwashing detergents contributes to the revenue generated by the C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols segment.

In context to Raw Material Sources, the Natural Sources segment is leading the market that generated a higher revenue of USD 2.91 Billion in 2018 with a faster growth rate of 5.3% during the forecast period. The easy availability of the raw materials from the natural sources and the rising demand for bio-based products among consumers are some of the factors contributing to the revenue and growth rate witnessed by the Natural Sources segment. Some of the mentionable naturally available raw materials frequently used by manufacturers of this alcohol are various vegetable oils like coconut and mustard oil.

In context to Application, the Soaps & detergents segment is dominating the market occupying 0% of the market in 2018, with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Particular advantages of these alcohols like being neutral, significant washing power, and resistance towards substances that may cause hardness of the water have resulted in the replacement of fatty acids with fatty alcohols for manufacturing soaps and detergents, which contributes to the market share occupied by the segment.

In regards to the region, Europe held 0% of the market in 2018, with a growth rate of 4.9% during the forecast period. Factors like the presence of well-established, personal care industry, and cosmetics sector propels the growth of the market in this region.

Key participants include AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Emery Oleochemicals, Solazyme, Wilmar International, Archer Daniels, Midland, Evonik Industries, China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals, and Kao Chemicals.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global fatty alcohols market according to Product, Raw Material Sources, Application, and Region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

C15-C22 Fatty Alcohols

C11-C14 Fatty Alcohols

C6-C10 Fatty Alcohols

Raw Material Sources Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Natural Sources

Petrochemical Sources

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Personal care

Soaps & detergents

Amines

Lubricants

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

