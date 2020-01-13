Freshpet, Inc. Announces Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

/EIN News/ -- SECAUCUS, N.J., Jan. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshpet, Inc. (“Freshpet” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRPT) today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors (the “Board”) approved an equity award as an inducement material to Heather Pomerantz's acceptance of employment with the Company in accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).



In connection with her appointment to Executive Vice President of Finance, as previously announced on December 20, 2019, Ms. Pomerantz was granted options to purchase 15,000 shares of the Company's common stock, with an exercise price of $60.70 per share, which is equal to the closing price of the Company's common stock on January 10, 2020 (the “Options”). The Options will be time-based and vest over a three-year period in equal annual installments, subject to Ms. Pomerantz's continued employment through each vesting date.

About Freshpet

Freshpet’s mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at our Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. We thoughtfully prepare our foods using natural ingredients, cooking them in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet Fridges in your local market.

Our foods are available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care, we take to source our ingredients and make our food, to the moment it reaches your home, our integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way we like to run our business. To learn more, visit www.freshpet.com .

