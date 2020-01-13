Experience the Ne Plus Ultra of Student Living at ICON330 Waterloo

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- When most people think of housing for university students, they likely picture a charmless cracker box of a dormitory, or perhaps a rambling, rundown Victorian home that’s been chopped up into studios and one-bedrooms.It’s true that “students” and “luxury living” are two concepts that don’t often go hand in hand — but ICON330 has blended the two harmoneously.Located just across the street from the University of Waterloo, this gleaming 25-storey residence boasts the kind of sumptuous amenities normally associated with a luxury hotel. ICON is now leasing for May and September 2020 and invites prospective tenants to learn more about the atmosphere and amenities of what they call “the next generation of student living.”Exercise buffs can get in a great workout without even leaving the building, thanks to a state-of-the-art fitness centre and beautiful basketball court. For students who are less athletically inclined, there’s a games room with billiards, table tennis, old-school arcade video games, and more.Of course, there are also plenty of inviting common spaces where friends can meet to socialize or do schoolwork. Check out the rooftop patio to take in the magnificent view of campus, or catch a flick in the onsite movie theatre. When it’s time to buckle down and write a paper or prepare for an upcoming exam, students can take advantage of quiet, comfortable study lounges that offer both individual and small-group spaces.The apartments at ICON combine comfort and convenience with a modern aesthetic. Residents will enjoy an open-plan living room already outfitted with a 42” flat-screen television for Netflixing or Xboxing; a private, ensuite bathroom with glass showers and granite countertops; stainless steel appliances in a high-end kitchen; in-suite washer and dryer; and chic, sleek sliding doors to provide privacy. What’s more, every one of ICON’s units is fully furnished — so students can say goodbye and good riddance to ugly, stained, hand-me-down couches and thrift-store mattresses.Don’t have a roommate to share your apartment with? No worries — ICON makes it easy for such students to find one another with an online bulletin board service, where solo residents can post or respond to “Roommate Wanted” advertisements.Would-be residents are invited to take a tour of ICON330 to see firsthand what the next generation of student living looks like!



