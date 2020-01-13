5 Healthy Carbs to Eat Instead of Refined Grains & Sugar, According to Chad Tackett

HAPPY VALLEY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avoiding carbs has long been touted as a good way to lose weight. However, nutrition expert and founder of Committed 100 Chad Tackett advises not all carbs are created equal. He is an adamant advocate of ditching “diets” and approaching healthy living as a lifestyle. To make healthy living work for you in the long-term, he said it is important to have a solid understanding of nutrition basics. This includes understanding there are plenty of tasty and nutritious carbs you can enjoy at each meal without botching your weight loss goals.Carbs are not bad when you choose the RIGHT ones - natural instead of processed. In fact, they're absolutely critical to your success. The first benefit of eating the right kind of carbs is energy - that is their primary role in nutrition.If you’re low on energy, you’re probably not eating the right kind of carbs or not enough of them. And low energy is an awful feeling and one of the main reasons people fall off their diets: They eat too few of the right carbs, they feel like crap, and they quit. The second benefit of the right kind of carbs is that they provide fuel for our muscles.You may already know that increasing lean, fat-burning muscle not only helps tighten and tone your body, but it’s by FAR the best way to increase your metabolism. And that’s what tells your body to burn fat. With more muscle, you’re burning fat around the clock, even while sleeping or watching TV. And as I’m sure you’d agree, that’s a really good thing. A third benefit of eating the right kinds of carbs is fiber.This is really important for fat loss because it helps control blood sugar and it keeps you feeling full longer. Fiber, which contains no calories, expands in the stomach, which is why we feel full and satisfied longer, which helps to keep us on track.Finally, the right kinds of carbs are critical for your health. They’re essential for our vital organs to function properly, including our kidneys, liver, brain, and heart. So carbs are really important.BUT it’s all about choosing the right kind, at the right times of day, and in the right amounts, which is all explained in the program. But basically, it’s choosing natural carbs over processed carbs.Natural carbs are those picked from the ground or from a tree, such as fruits, vegetables, potatoes, beans, yams, quinoa, oats, sweet potatoes, and many other really delicious options.PLUS, you’re including a protein and healthy fat with every meal, so the affect carbs have on your blood sugar are very minimal.Here Are 5 Healthy Carbs (when you combine the RIGHT foods with them)1) OatsOats are a favorite breakfast staple among athletes and other health nuts for a reason. They are packed with prebiotic fiber which can help boost your body’s probiotic production, helping digestion. The soluble fiber beta-glucan found in oats can also help lower cholesterol. Moreover, the fiber-rich whole grains can keep you full longer, helping you reduce your overall daily calorie intake. Oats also contain high amounts of iron and up to five grams of protein per serving.2) PotatoesPotatoes contain many valuable nutrients, including magnesium, potassium, and vitamins C and K. They can contain up to four grams of protein and almost five grams of fiber. Just be sure to bake, roast, grill, or boil them without loading on too many toppings. For a healthy alternative to sour cream, consider plain Greek yogurt (no sugar added).3) QuinoaQuinoa has made healthfood headlines over the past few years. But unlike some trendy health foods, Chad Tackett says this one is worth the hype. Quinoa is a seed that is prepared and eaten like a grain and resembles couscous, another healthy carb option. Quinoa is rich in fiber, protein, and minerals, as well as Vitamin B. Research indicates it may also improve blood sugar regulation.4) FruitsWhile some fruits are better than others, generally speaking, whole fruits are an excellent item to add to your diet, and you should give at least six servings a day. Bananas, for instance, are packed with potassium, while apples are low-calorie and loaded with vitamins and fiber. Citrus fruits contain high amounts of vitamin C, which is helpful for the skin and immune system. Chad Tackett advises that it’s important to note the difference between the sugars in fruit and processed sugar; that in fruit is of a lower glycemic index and has less effect on blood sugar.5) BeansBeans, particularly legumes such as kidney beans and garbanzo beans, are another high-fiber carb that’s also loaded with plant-based protein. Beans are also affordable and highly versatile, easy to work into any meal. If you’d like to try eating more plant-based proteins, there are lots of ways to substitute beans for meat in recipes like croquettes and burgers.More on Chad Tackett Chad Tackett created Committed 100, the world’s first online weight loss program, in 1995. In the past 25 years, he has helped people in over 100 countries, of various ages, sizes, and backgrounds, achieve their health and fitness goals. Chad endeavors to help people make healthy and sustainable lifestyle changes to live happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives without giving up their favorite foods or suffering through boring workouts. Chad Tackett is a graduate of Oregon State University with a degree in exercise science and nutrition. In 2008, he was named Alumni of the Year for his innovations in weight loss on the Internet. Today, he works with a select group of clients who want not only a custom-tailored weight-loss plan, but also 24/7 expert guidance, support, motivation, and accountability. His client success rate is an unprecedented 87%.If you are ready to fundamentally change how you think about food for the long-term and “fix” your metabolism Click https://joinnow.live/s/6AX6Xi to watch this free training by Chad Tackett at Committed 100.Learn more about the Committed 100 online weight loss program by Chad Tackett here https://www.committed100.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.